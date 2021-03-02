California Northstate University’s (CNU) proposal to have to a 13-story teaching hospital built adjacent to its current campus in the Stonelake neighborhood has been placed on hold.
In response to the Elk Grove Planning Commission’s Feb. 18 rejection of that plan, CNU released a statement declaring the university’s decision to pause activity on the approval process for the project and “fully consider all options going forward.”
CNU’s statement has at least delayed the approval process on the hospital proposal, which was to have been presented to the Elk Grove City Council for final approval or denial. No date was scheduled for that hearing.
For the past two years, the university has been pursuing this $750 million to $800 million project, which if built would include the hospital with its helicopter landing pad, a medical office building, an outpatient clinic, a 150-unit dormitory, and three parking structures.
The proposed site for the large hospital facility at West Taron Drive drew opposition from neighbors, business owners and environmentalists since the project was announced during a press conference in late 2018.
However, the proposal’s greatest opposition came with the Planning Commission’s rejection of the project by a 3-0 vote. Commission Chair Andrew Shuck and Commissioner Tony Lin, whose terms ended last week, recused themselves from this agenda item due to conflicts of interest.
With that vote, the commission recommended that the City Council deny the project.
That recommendation was based on the commissioners’ refusal to support CNU’s request for General Plan land-use designation changes where the hospital would be built.
During the commission’s Feb. 18 meeting, Vice Chair George Murphey mentioned that his denial of that request – and thus the proposed project’s location as a whole – came as a result of the site’s existence within a 200-year floodplain.
“To allow an essential facility to be placed in a flood zone or any situation where the facility may be endangered of not being able to perform its mission is contrary to the purpose of an essential facility,” Murphey said in the Feb. 18 meeting.
Prior to casting their votes on CNU’s hospital proposal, the commission listened to many public speakers who called into the commission’s teleconferenced meeting to voice their disapproval of the project site in the Stonelake neighborhood.
One of those speakers, Stonelake resident Leticia Abdel referred to the hospital proposal as a “great project” in the “wrong location.”
Opposition to the project includes a large group of Stonelake residents and others who formed a coalition to oppose the construction of the hospital at its proposed site. The group is known by the name, Neighbors Ensuring Sincere Transparency (NEST).
NEST’s activities have included gathering signatures on its “Petition to Stop CNU Hospital.”
The petition urges the city to “deny the land use, zoning changes and conditional use permits sought by CNU” for their desired hospital project.
NEST spokesperson Daisy Hughes told the Citizen that her group is pleased with the current status of the proposed project.
“After two years of hard work, we are ecstatic with the results,” she said. “The west Elk Grove communities are celebrating; however, we are going to remain vigilant, we are going to continue to collect petition signatures against CNU. And if and when this ever goes to City Council, we will be ready.”
Concerns have also been voiced by business owners who would be forced to leave the Stonelake Landing shopping center, south of Elk Grove Boulevard, near Interstate 5, and environmental groups opposed to having a large structure built near the Stone Lakes National Wildlife Refuge.
Elk Grove Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen told the Citizen that she has a positive view on CNU’s decision to delay the approval process on its proposed project.
“From the outset, I have encouraged the parties to work toward a win-win solution for the community in an open, transparent process,” she said. “This pause by CNU is an opportunity for them to listen to the community and work in partnership with their neighbors.”
Singh-Allen added that she is looking forward to “working with all parties.”
