Elk Grove City Manager Jason Behrmann on May 25 presented the city’s proposed fiscal year (FY) 2022-23 annual budget, which projects a 7.3% increase from the previous fiscal year budget.
In his report to the City Council, Behrmann said that the total proposed budget for FY 2022-23 is $293 million. The budget for the fiscal year 2021-22 is $273 million.
Behrmann explained a primary reason for that increase.
“A lot of that is related to capital project carry-overs, so it doesn’t necessarily reflect a large increase in new expenditures,” he said.
Budget highlights related to economic development for the next fiscal year include the Sacramento Zoo’s proposed move to Elk Grove, the expansion of the city’s startup program, and the city’s pursuit of a mixed-use development on its 20-acre property at the southeast corner of Elk Grove and Big Horn boulevards. The latter project is known as Project Elevate.
The city also proposes a General Fund total of $86 million for the upcoming fiscal year. That figure represents a $7.3 million increase from the current fiscal year.
Among the major cost drivers for that increase are six new positions, general salary and benefit increases, one-time equipment purchases, and increased Small Business Incentive Program funding.
The largest General Fund revenue categories, as projected for the 2022-23 fiscal year, are sales and property taxes.
It is estimated for the next fiscal year that 39% of the General Fund revenues will come from sales taxes, and that the majority of those funds will be derived from auto sales.
A city staff report notes that if there is a decline in economic activity, auto sales, as well as other sales tax-generating activities, would likely decline.
The same report mentions that a combination of a downturn in home construction and a decline in home values would result in negative impacts on property taxes.
According to the staff report, it is projected that property taxes will expand by an average of 4.4%.
Planned General Fund spending by function for the upcoming fiscal year is led by the police department services at 68.2% of the proposed $86 million budget. Among the enhanced policing efforts addressed by the budget are improvements to the police department campus and the department’s real-time information center, which offers a wide range of technologies that support the department’s policing strategies.
The next largest, planned General Fund expenditures by function are governance (10.9%) and administration (6.5%).
Behrmann mentioned that the city is focused on working toward adding to its “rainy day fund.”
“The city really prides itself on being good stewards and making sure that we’re wisely using those resources and being smart, not only about how we spend money, but that we’re setting money aside for when the rainy days come; and they do come, they always come,” he said.
The proposed budget projects that the city will have a $20.6 million reserve for economic uncertainty.
In presenting an overview of every funding source, Behrmann noted that capital outlay is the highest expenditure at 40%.
“We have a very aggressive capital program for roads and streets and parks and other things that we like to spend our funds on,” he said.
Capital improvement projects in Elk Grove include the widening and extension of Kammerer Road, and citywide traffic signal enhancements.
Behrmann said that the proposed budget maintains and enhances levels of service to Elk Grove residents, and focuses on such priorities as affordable housing and homelessness, public safety, traffic, and economic development.
The budget proposal also provides funding plans for City Council priority projects.
As for five-year projections for revenues, expenditures and fund balances, Behrmann told the council that it is estimated that the city will have a surplus in revenues in each of those five years.
He added that although the five-year budget forecast does not anticipate an official recession, the emergence of a recession during that timeline remains a possibility.
“We know that that is a possibility,” he said. “There are headwinds, obviously high inflation, the Russian-Ukraine conflict, other things that might materialize.
“The (federal government) is trying to delicately balance and combat inflation without sending the economy into a tailspin. It remains to be seen whether the fed is going to be successful in doing that.”
Behrmann assured the council that the city is in a good position to combat any future recession.
“Because of the work that we’ve done over the years, we have plans in place and we know where we can adjust should those headwinds materialize, and should revenues start to decline,” he said. “We can act quickly, we can come back to the City Council to make adjustments, make recommendations for you.
“Our goal is to do it in a way that does not reduce or cut services or impact our employees in a negative way.”
After hearing the presentation on the proposed budget, Council Member Pat Hume provided his perspective on the great increase in the city’s General Fund budget in the past decade.
“It’s a little unnerving to look back that within a little over 10 years we’re almost doubling our General Fund budget,” he said. “And I realize a function of that is the city itself has grown in population, obviously. So, there are more people to serve.”
Hume commented on the continued hiring of in-house staff, and he cautioned Elk Grove in regard to “becoming just another bureaucratic entity that has a lot of staff.”
Behrmann responded to that comment.
“I share your concern,” he told Hume. “Every time we decided to add staff in replacement of contractors, it’s been to save money.”
Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen added her support for more in-house hiring.
“For me, in-house provides more oversight and accountability,” she said. “And the cost savings are the bonus, not the driving factor.”
With the large budget for policing, Vice Mayor Darren Suen requested that details about that spending be better highlighted to the community.
“I would just like to see us maybe try to highlight that to folks as we communicate our budget, so that they know (the) animal shelter (is included), so they know all these things that the community I know values is all part of the police budget,” he said.
After mentioning economic uncertainties pertaining to international conflicts, the increasing cost of fuel, rising interest rates and pending inflation, Singh-Allen concluded her thoughts on the proposed budget.
“It’s just really great to see the city in such a positive financial situation,” she said.
