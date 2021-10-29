The Elk Grove Citizen first covered Caroline Aducayen Kang when she held the grand opening ceremony of her first residential care home facility for the elderly, Laguna Park RCFE on Aug. 17, 2000.
At the time, our burgeoning city lacked a large, assisted living and the community was just beginning its need for elderly care providers. Caroline was an early visionary and spirited entrepreneur who endeavored to fill the void in aged care services. In the next coming years, she would open Laguna Village, Laguna Woods, Greenhaven Villa, Havenwood, Soaring Oaks, and Caring Heart.
Twenty-one years and more than 20 care homes later, the Kang Family have served thousands of Elk Grove and Greenhaven families, ensuring their loved ones were cared, loved and supported until their passing.
A former resident’s family member, Diana wrote: “Caroline’s care home was beautifully maintained, had a great reputation, and was calm and serene. The staff showed compassion and understanding, esp. residents diagnosed with Dementia. Their loving professionalism helped both my mom and me navigate times when the going got rough…”
Caroline was born in Washington, D.C to Ambassador George and Mrs. Caridad Aducayen. She grew up in Maryland, and she also lived and studied in the Philippines, Mexico, and New Zealand. She met and married her husband, Francis, in Wellington, New Zealand. They moved to San Francisco in 1979 where she worked with the California Department of Industrial Relations and the California Public Utilities Commission.
After the 1989 Loma Prieta earthquake, Caroline and her husband decided to relocate from San Francisco to the Central Valley where they finally settled down in Elk Grove’s “Laguna area,” which at the time was a new and growing suburban and unincorporated section of Sacramento County.
Caroline continued her work for the state at the State Contractor’s Board, but never lost her entrepreneurial vision to one day own a business. Together with her husband, who is now a retired San Francisco police sergeant, they had four children Dominic, Maria, Christine and Angeline. All are graduates of Laguna Creek High School. Their three daughters continued to build several independent and successful Residential Care Facilities for the Elderly (RCFE) serving Elk Grove and the greater Sacramento region.
As an ever-present and involved matriarch of the Kang Family’s senior living enterprise, Caroline will be remembered for being a just and kind employer. She had deep empathy and compassion as well as a steadfast philosophy that our elderly benefited and thrived in a more intimate, home-like environment where greater attention was placed on a resident’s needs.
Many people in the Elk Grove community also came to know Caroline through her philanthropic works with the Golden State Lions Club (District 4-C5) and grassroots organizations to feed and clothe the impoverished people in remote regions in the Philippines. She was an ardent supporter of her parents’ nonprofit Aducayen Family Charitable Corporation’s mission to the Philippines to provide college scholarships and foster equity in underfunded educational resources.
She regularly rented the Laguna Town Hall and the Sacramento Asian Sports Foundation facility for her unforgettably large and festive holiday celebrations. She ensured there was always an abundance of food, entertainment, raffles and games. She loved life and she always found reasons to unite her loved ones and the elderly community she served to celebrate life.
In her 60 years, Caroline held her family and friendships close to her. She will be most remembered for her warm smile, her giving nature, her dedication to her parents, her love for her family and her tremendous faith in God. She was a member of Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Elk Grove.
Caroline is survived by her husband, Francis, her four children Dominic, Maria, Christine and Angeline, nine grandchildren, and both parents, brother Eddie and sisters Linda and Dianne. She left behind a pet toy poodle, “Princess.”
Caroline Kang’s vigil and wake will take place from 5-8 p.m. on Nov. 3 at St. Mary Cemetery & Funeral Center, 6509 Fruitridge Road, Sacramento. Her funeral mass is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Nov. 4 at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 9539 Racquet Court, Elk Grove.
Maria Kang is a nonprofit founder, business owner, former CNN weekly correspondent, and author of “The No More Excuses Diet.” She wrote this article about her mother, Caroline for the Citizen. Kang lives in Elk Grove with her husband and three sons.
