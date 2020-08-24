Howard Sihner, a prominent member of the Elk Grove community, died at the age of 85 on Aug. 7.
He was a past president of the Old Town Elk Grove Foundation and a volunteer for the Elk Grove Dickens Street Faire and other local events.
Sihner’s connection to Old Town also included his dedication to Elk Grove Grange #86 – today’s Elk Grove Guild, which is one of the oldest agricultural organizations in California. Sihner joined the Elk Grove Grange in 1989, and later served as the local grange master for about 15 years.
Also among Sihner’s community involvement was his participation in the Elk Grove Time Capsule, which was buried at Elk Grove City Hall in 2010. An earlier time capsule was placed in Old Town, but was never found, and is thought to have been destroyed during street construction there 15 years ago.
John Lambdin, who worked with Sihner on that project, was serving as the Old Town Foundation’s president at that time. He described Sihner as a person who was quick to volunteer, but shied away from the spotlight.
“Howard would work behind the scenes and be involved in the betterment of Elk Grove and the preservation of its history without any thought of the spotlight being placed on him; he truly loved Elk Grove,” he said.
Lambdin told the Citizen that Sihner offered assistance to him on the first day he met him.
“I had just started working at Herberger’s Elk Grove funeral chapel when he walked in and introduced himself,” he said. “He asked if I was looking for help. He let out a laugh and told me he was a former embalmer, coroner, grave digger, and if I had any questions or needed help, he would be there for me.
“(Sihner) asked if I would like to be a member of the Old Town (Elk Grove) Foundation. Little did I know that the next 15 years would be the best part of my involvement in Elk Grove. He became a teacher, mentor, confidant and, of course, my friend. He knew more about how the city worked than anyone I ever knew. I was lucky to have had his guidance.”
Elk Grove Planning Commissioner Frank Maita, who also worked with Sihner on the foundation, described him as a man with a “remarkable work ethic.”
Maita recalled annually cleaning Elk Grove Boulevard following the Dickens Faire with his wife, Paula, and Sihner and his wife, Jonnie. He referred to Sihner as a man who was “an exemplar of dignity and character.”
Jonnie recalled her husband as one who was quick to volunteer.
“When it came to volunteering, he didn’t know the word, no,” she said.
For his active involvement and service in the community, the Citizen awarded Sihner the Community Service Award in 2008 and honored him as a Co-Volunteer of the Year in 2009.
He also received special recognition for his service in 2010, when he was named the honorary grand marshal of the Elk Grove Western Festival parade.
Those familiar with Sihner knew him as a man who enjoyed country living and history. His activities included riding horses, bull riding and baling hay.
Prior to his passing, a carriage house was completed on his property to house his carriage collection. His interest in carriages extended to his role on the board of the Antique Carriage Club.
Sihner, who was born in San Francisco on July 16, 1935, was the youngest of the three sons of German immigrants Otto and Martha Sihner.
He graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in San Francisco in 1953 and he received his embalming certificate from the San Francisco College of Mortuary Science four years later. He later majored in administrative justice at California State University, Sacramento. Sihner moved to Elk Grove in 1971.
His diverse career includes serving as a mortician for John E. Dowdle in San Jose from 1957 to 1961, Sacramento County deputy coroner from 1961 to 1965, and a criminal investigator for the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office for 26 years.
Among Sihner’s keepsakes was his honorable discharge certificate that he received following his eight years of service with the California Army National Guard.
Sihner had two children, four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. A celebration of life for Sihner will be announced in the future.
Donations can be made in his name to the Friends of Elk Grove Animal Shelter. For more information about that nonprofit, call (916) 687-3042 or visit www.Fegas.org.
