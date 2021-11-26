Editor’s note: This story is the second in a series of articles written this fall by students in the journalism program at California State University, Sacramento. They are being taught by Phillip Reese, a Sacramento Bee reporter and an associate professor at CSUS. For more information about the CSUS journalism program, visit facebook.com/SacStateJournalism.com.
Middle-class homebuyers looking to live in Elk Grove are feeling the pinch with prices surging 27% in a year, according to tracking firm Zillow.
The median price for a single-family home in Elk Grove is now $617,178, which makes the city more costly than nearby Sacramento and Rancho Cordova, where median home values remain near or below $500,000, according to Zillow.
The price increases come as Elk Grove attempts to break from its reputation as a quiet bedroom community and reintroduce itself as a vibrant destination. City officials are in talks with the Sacramento Zoological Society to relocate the Sacramento Zoo within its borders, and they want to entice more large businesses to move into town.
City leaders say they are concerned about the rising cost of housing. Elk Grove Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen said that a typical home in Elk Grove is “out of reach for most middle-income families.”
“If they have no other debt, a one-person, middle-income household could comfortably afford no more than $270,000. For a four-person household, it’s $389,000,” Singh-Allen said.
Sarah Bontrager, the housing and public services manager for the city of Elk Grove, said the issue stems from the late 2000s recession. After that economic downturn, homebuilders started focusing on larger, luxury homes. In addition, low vacancy rates led to a labor shortage that still has a hold on Elk Grove.
“When there’s only so much labor and only so many materials to go around,” Bontrager said, “what happens is that what is available gets poured into what has the highest profit margin, which is usually larger single-family homes.”
After emerging from the recession, Elk Grove had not built enough housing, according to Bontrager, who said there have been no new, moderate-income homes built in Elk Grove since 2016.
In the meantime, new households formed, families doubled up and young professionals moved back in with their parents – all of which put pressure on existing housing and contributed to low vacancy rates.
Lori Mode has been a real estate agent in Elk Grove for decades. She said finding her clients single-family homes in their budget range has become more challenging.
One current client, a 50-year-old woman looking to be closer to family, saw firsthand the challenges of the hot market when she placed an offer on a home with nearly a dozen other offers.
She was beat out by another buyer who offered $30,000 over the asking price in cash. With a budget of $500,000, part of which was financed by a loan, she was not competitive enough in her offer.
Still, Mode remains confident in her ability to find her client a home.
“If she’s patient, she’ll find a home,” Mode said. “It’s hard because buyers are understandably losing patience.”
Mode chalks it up to low inventory and notes that home prices are rising across the state, not just in Elk Grove.
“I have seen more sellers leave the state this year than in my whole career,” Mode said.
Melody Voskuil, a lifelong Elk Grove resident, bought a house with her husband in 2019. The couple put offers in on five different homes before looking at the one they ended up purchasing.
Voskuil said that for every home that seemed big enough to fit their growing family, she and her husband would make a reasonable offer, only for sellers to bump up asking prices anywhere from $10,000 to $15,000 more.
Their saving grace was the seller of the home that they now own, a grandmother of three who happened to be at the house while the Voskuils were looking at it.
“The only reason that we got the house was because she loved our family and wanted to picture somebody growing in the house that she had so many memories of,” Voskuil said.
Though her loan from Veteran Affairs helped with the down payment, she acknowledges that not many have access to that assistance.
“It blew my mind how inflated the market was,” Voskuil said. “Stalking Zillow and Opendoor now, it is astonishing that our house is going for almost $200,000 more than what we paid two years ago.”
Singh-Allen sympathizes with middle-class families who have felt priced out of the community, but admits that much of the problem lies in the market.
Since the pandemic, lumber prices soared after sawmills screeched to a halt amid mandated COVID-related closures. However, the demand for lumber hit new highs since Americans undertook various home projects.
According to an NPR investigative report, lumber prices rose $1,165 more per thousand board feet from April 2020 to May 2021.
With low interest rates and demand outpacing inventory, homebuilders continued to construct new single-family homes, this time with the hefty price tag to match.
As a possible solution, the city of Elk Grove offers about 25 units of deed-restricted housing. Potential homeowners must meet certain income requirements at the time of purchasing, and those selling their homes must only sell to those who are eligible.
An average family of four with a gross income of up to $109,300 could qualify for a moderate-income unit, according to the Affordable Homeownership Program’s table of income limits.
The program is open to all income-qualified households, and the hopeful home buyers can apply through the seller or the seller’s agent when their offer is accepted.
“My desire is to create affordable housing opportunities for our working families, which includes our teachers, firefighters, law enforcement, and all of those folks,” Singh-Allen said. “They should be able to live and work in the communities they serve.”
