Questions about Old Town Elk Grove’s future were posed at a city workshop held at the Elk Grove Library on Jan. 28.
Attendees were invited to study maps of the neighborhood, and to consider proposed ideas for improving the Old Town Corridor or the 1.2-mile stretch of Elk Grove Boulevard that runs from Waterman to Elk Grove-Florin roads.
Such ideas included a street archway that welcomes visitors near the library, an entertainment and dining space at a historic lumber mill site, parking meters along Elk Grove Boulevard, and new pedestrian signal crossings.
Citizens were also asked what types of architecture and business signage they would prefer to see in Old Town’s future property developments.
The meeting’s organizers also mentioned the idea of changing Old Town Elk Grove’s name.
“That’s a definite no,” attendee Randy Bekker replied after hearing that idea.
The city staff and consulting firm, Ascent Environmental Inc. collected the feedback that they will present to Elk Grove City Council members and Elk Grove planning commissioners later this year.
“Nothing here is set in stone, it’s all just conceptual,” said Allen Folks, Ascent’s principal of urban design and planning.
City officials are planning to update the city’s Old Town Special Planning Area (SPA) policy, which affects how public and private properties can be used in Old Town. The last major SPA update occurred more than 15 years ago when the city renovated the Old Town Corridor to improve traffic and attract more visitors.
“Let’s see how we can improve the document and improve the vision for the corridor,” said Christopher Jordan, the city’s director of strategic planning and innovation.
Under the SPA update, the City Council could rezone a few commercial areas to add restaurants, offices, housing, and entertainment spaces.
The city is already planning to make infrastructure improvements along Railroad Street in anticipation of D&S Development’s $20 million development that includes restaurants, a 90-unit apartment complex, and two restored historic buildings.
Attendee Michael Monaksy mentioned the Railroad Street project and accused the workshop’s organizers of being dishonest about the SPA update’s intention.
“They want customers to walk and create a grid like midtown Sacramento,” he said. “I don’t think this is the same place.”
Jordan replied that the city regularly updates their SPA every few years, regardless of the Railroad Street project.
Another attendee raised concerns about the removal of existing buildings if their land zoning is changed.
“No, it would expand the possibility of what’s already there,” Folks replied.
Views from a
workshop table
During the workshop, attendees were invited to sit at tables that were covered with zoning maps of Old Town. They were asked to focus on four areas along the Old Town Corridor that are being considered for rezoning.
The Citizen joined a table where six participants shared ideas of neighborhood improvements and gave strong opinions on proposed land use changes. They shared a desire to preserve Old Town’s rich history.
One area that caught their attention was the historic lumber mill site that has the J.M. Derr tower. They viewed a map that featured proposed projects for the site such as restaurants and an entertainment area. Those ideas were unpopular at the table.
“The mill has been there for probably a hundred years and I know that the buildings across the street have been there for a hundred years,” said Brian Coulson, an Old Town resident of 58 years.
The table’s moderator, Chelsey Payne of Ascent Environmental, told the group about the proposed rezoning of the Old Town Corridor’s east side near Kent Street from commercial to residential use.
“The concept being that if you get more people to live in the area then there would be more customers to support,” she said.
One attendee then shared her concern over greater traffic congestion at Elk Grove Boulevard.
“The biggest issue is traffic and you’re adding more people,” she said.
Coulson and a few other workshop participants were also concerned that adding traffic signals to Elk Grove Boulevard would also feed congestion.
The idea of installing parking meters for on-street parking was also not popular.
“I don’t think we’re that desperate,” attendee Mike Rabe said.
After the workshop, he told the Citizen that he heard concerns about Old Town that were raised for years.
“I think these are pretty timeless concerns,” Rabe said. “(One attendee) said these were the same discussions they had 20 years ago, and probably 20 years before that.”
Coulson said that he was ultimately pleased with the workshop.
“In some areas, we are moving in the right direction and I think we need to work on a few issues,” he said.
Coulson spoke of the popular desire to preserve historic sites in Old Town such as the lumber mill site.
“A lot of people have been (living) next to that for their whole lives,” he said. “It’s all about losing things we grew up with.”
Jordan told the Citizen that his staff plans to have an online survey on the Old Town SPA later this month at the city’s Old Town webpage, www.ElkGroveCity.org/OldTown.
