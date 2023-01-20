A year has passed since Ty Lenehan became the first officer to die in the line of duty in the Elk Grove Police Department’s 16-year history. Motorists will soon see his name whenever they drive on Highway 99 in Elk Grove.
On Jan. 17, the Elk Grove police unveiled a memorial sign for Lenehan that will be posted next to the highway later this month. The state legislature approved the dedication of Highway 99 between Sheldon and Grant Line roads in his memory. That effort was led by Sacramento County Sheriff Jim Cooper when he was the 9th District Assembly Member.
Dozens of Elk Grove police personnel, community members, and Lenehan’s family members gathered at the District56 center for the dedication ceremony.
CHP Dispatcher Courtney Richey’s father, John Waggoner, who is a retired CHP officer, carved a wooden U.S. flag display as a gift for Lenehan’s family.
“It’s very nice to see an outpouring of support for officers rather than other things that have gone on in the world recently,” Richey said. “It’s good to know there is a backing of this (while) going out on the road.”
Lenehan’s U.S. Air Force photograph will also be displayed on an Elk Grove city veterans banner outside the District56 center. There are plans to rename the Elk Grove police campus as the Ty Lenehan Public Safety Center, Elk Grove City Manager Jason Behrmann announced.
“Just as he made an impact on each of our lives, we want to show an equal respect in a contribution that’s a permanent reminder of his life and his sacrifice for our community,” he said.
A wrong-way driver struck Lenehan while he was driving to work on his police motorcycle during the early morning of Jan. 21, 2022. The suspect, Jermaine Walton, was reportedly intoxicated when he traveled on Highway 99 near 47th Avenue in Sacramento.
Lenehan succumbed to his injuries at the UC Davis Medical Center. He was the father of two children and the husband of a Sacramento police officer.
Walton is being held on a $1 million bail at the Sacramento County Main Jail, and his trial is scheduled to begin this March at the Sacramento Superior Court, according to court records. He is being charged with murder and felony hit-and-run charges.
Lenehan worked for the Elk Grove police for six years after he previously served in the Galt and Citrus Heights police departments. His former police training motorcycle was displayed at the ceremony, and it featured the decals of his badge number 281.
Lenehan’s former Galt police colleagues, including Police Chief Brian Kalinowski recalled his humor and kindness when the Citizen spoke with them.
“He always talked about his family, the most important thing to him was his family,” Galt Police Cpl. Rachelle Hansen said.
Elk Grove police spokesperson Sgt. Jason Jimenez told the Citizen that Lenehan’s family members decline to speak to the press.
During Lenehan’s Jan. 17 dedication, several speakers recalled the outpouring of support for the Elk Grove police staff from Elk Grove residents as well as officers from outside law enforcement agencies. A candlelight vigil was held outside Elk Grove City Hall on the day that he died, and large crowds gathered to pay their respects to Lenehan and his family when his memorial procession passed through Elk Grove.
“Our city experienced being united as one, the camaraderie and love felt in Elk Grove was beyond unbelievable,” said Joy Yip, a member of the Elk Grove Police Chief’s Advisory Board. “To see every single person come together to support one another was just awe-inspiring.”
Elk Grove Vice Mayor Kevin Spease referred to Lenehan as “our defender, our champion, our hero” in his speech, and he recalled the shock from hearing about his death. He also spoke of the local community’s support for the police staff that followed.
“It was very clear that the heart and soul of Elk Grove was on display in the outpouring of love and respect for Ty,” Spease said.
In his speech, Elk Grove Police Chief Bobby Davis often emotionally paused when he thanked the law enforcement agencies, community members, Elk Grove city officials, and then-Elk Grove Police Chief Tim Albright for supporting his staff during the difficult time after Lenehan’s death.
His attention then turned to the fallen officer’s family.
“Through this tragedy, we did gain a larger family in you, and for that, we are grateful,” Davis said.
In the end of his speech, he had a message for the Elk Grove police staff.
“Never miss an opportunity to tell one of your brothers or sisters that you love them; continue to take care of each other,” Davis said. “It’s going to be a long year, but if we do it together, we will always be strong, we will come out of this stronger again, and we will make this profession even better.”
