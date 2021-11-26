The state’s Fair Political Practices Commission (FPPC) last week dismissed a complaint alleging that Elk Grove Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen violated multiple aspects of the Political Reform Act.
That complaint was filed earlier this month by the activist group, Elk Grove Hmong Americans (EGHA). They also filed a complaint with the Sacramento County Grand Jury over the mayor and the Elk Grove City Council allegedly violating the Political Reform Act.
The same group previously initiated a recall effort to remove Singh-Allen from her mayoral seat via a special election in 2022. However, EGHA did not meet the Oct. 21 deadline to submit signatures to the city clerk’s office. They needed to collect about 11,000 signatures to have the recall measure placed on the November 2022 city ballot.
Elk Grove Hmong Americans claimed that Singh-Allen made derogatory comments that targeted the Hmong community.
Two years ago, Singh Allen used her personal Facebook page to refer to the Hmong familial clan system as a “controlling and intimidating system used to attack and silence these women.”
That statement led to the recall effort, as well as protests against Singh-Allen, and an online petition for her to resign from her then-current position as an Elk Grove Unified School District trustee.
Singh-Allen joined the 2020 Elk Grove mayoral race after alleging that she was harassed by associates or supporters of Elk Grove Mayor Steve Ly, who became the first Hmong mayor elected in the United States, in 2016.
Similar complaints were made by local women, including elected officials. Ly denied having sent anyone to harass them.
In the FPPC complaint, Elk Grove Hmong Americans claim that Singh-Allen has “discrepancies” on her 2020 campaign finance statements to the FPPC.
EGHA President Marie Vue referred to thousands of dollars in expenditures as “vague and questionable.”
After reviewing last month’s complaint, the FPPC sent a letter to Vue in response to her group’s filing with the commission’s Enforcement Division.
“After review of the complaint and evidence provided, the Enforcement Division will not pursue an enforcement action in this matter,” the Nov. 16 letter states.
Singh-Allen responded to the FPPC’s finding.
“Once again, the FPPC has found that the evidence shows Marie Vue’s latest complaints against me have no foundation in fact,” she said. “My focus has and continues to be in doing the work for all Elk Grove residents as their mayor.”
Vowing to continue their fight, Elk Grove Hmong Americans issued the following statement:
“The complaint has been escalated to the attorney general for further investigation. Evidence submitted strongly supports that violations have occurred. Political corruption is not wanted in our community, and we will not sit back and accept it. No one is above the law.”
