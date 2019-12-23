An unknown suspect robbed a bank in Sheldon during the morning of Dec. 23. No injuries were reported. The Elk Grove police said that the suspect was last seen driving near the corner of Calvine Road and Heritage Hill Drive.
This incident was reported around 10:45 a.m. at the El Dorado Savings Bank branch at the 8900 block of Grant Line Road.
Elk Grove police spokesperson Jason Jimenez reported that a man wearing a yellow jacket with black sleeves entered the bank and demanded money from a teller. He left the scene after the victim gave him an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect reportedly fled in a dark sedan that could be a Nissan.
Jimenez said that officers could not find the suspect when the searched the Calvine-Heritage Hill area in north Elk Grove.
Authorities describe the suspect as a white male who stands six feet tall and weighs an estimated 185 pounds. In addition to his yellow jacket, he also reportedly wore dark pants and a white hardhat.
Readers with information about the robbery can contact the EGPD’s detective bureau at (916) 478-8060 or Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-4357. Crime Stoppers callers can be anonymous and earn a $1,000 reward.
Tips can also be submitted to the Elk Grove police via SMS text message by first typing CRIMES (274637) on a cell phone followed by “Tip732,” and then the message.
