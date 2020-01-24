Elk Grove police investigators are seeking an unknown suspect who used a fake identification card to steal more than $1,000 from another person’s bank account last November.
On Jan. 22, they released a security camera image of the suspect who may have worn a wig when she visited a local bank.
Elk Grove police spokesperson Jason Jimenez said that the suspect entered a JP Morgan Chase Bank branch and withdrew cash from the victim’s checking account. She fled the scene after an employee informed her that she would need more approval from the bank before she could make another withdrawal.
Jimenez reported that the suspect also tried to use the victim’s identity to open credit accounts at several local businesses and she has been connected to similar cases in Dublin, Roseville, and Sacramento.
Authorities describe the suspect as a white female in her late thirties who stands about five feet, 10 inches tall. She weighs an estimated 185-200 pounds and she has black hair as well as a black cast on her right hand.
Readers with information about the suspect can contact the Elk Grove police at (916) 478-8043 or Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP. Crime Stoppers callers can be anonymous and earn a $1,000 reward.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.