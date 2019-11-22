The Elk Grove police on Nov. 15 arrested a 17-year-old probationer who allegedly carried a loaded handgun while he rode a bicycle in the Elk Grove Auto Mall area. Officers found the weapon during a probation search of him.
“This incident is a reminder that not all traffic stops are ‘routine,’” the Elk Grove police stated in a Facebook post about the case. “We are thankful this arrest ended in the peaceful manner it did, but (it) goes to show we never really know what we may encounter.”
Elk Grove police spokesperson Jason Jimenez reported that the incident occurred around 9:45 p.m. near the corner of Auto City and Auto Passage drives.
An officer reportedly saw the suspect travel on a bicycle “without the proper lighting,” Jimenez reported. Police then stopped the Sacramento resident and learned he was on probation. Along with the firearm, authorities also reportedly found methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and counterfeit money.
After his arrest, the suspect was booked on weapons, probation violation, drug, and forgery charges. Authorities did not identify him since he’s a minor.
