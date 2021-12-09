Authorities arrested a suspect who reportedly led a pursuit and had an all-night standoff with a SWAT team when he barricaded himself at a house on Dec. 1. This incident ended the next morning when officers detained him while he attempted to escape through backyards, the Elk Grove police reported.
Police spokesperson Jason Jimenez identified the suspect as Lemmie Newhouse, 32.
He was arrested on police resistance, false information, weapons, DUI, and reckless driving charges, according to Sacramento County Main Jail records.
This incident was reported around 10:30 p.m. at the 4800 block of Ammolite Way, near George Park in the East Franklin area.
Banks said that California Highway Patrol officers and the Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies pursued the suspect into Elk Grove and followed him to what was believed to be his house where he ran inside. The Elk Grove police announced the incident on Facebook and advised neighbors to stay inside their homes.
Around 11 p.m., the Elk Grove police announced they were trying to establish contact with Newhouse and ask him to surrender to authorities. This effort lasted past 5 a.m. and the suspect did not respond.
A breakthrough in the 12-hour standoff was announced on Facebook around 8:30 a.m. when the SWAT team entered the home and the police were notified about a person who went through nearby backyards. Banks announced that officers then found and arrested the suspect.
Newhouse was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail without bail. His next court hearing was scheduled for Dec. 10, according to jail records.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.