A suspect drove a stolen car into a golf course’s pond while attempting to flee the Elk Grove police during the morning of Aug. 18. Officers took him into custody without incident, authorities reported.
Dakota Rhea, 31, was arrested on charges of possessing a stolen vehicle, carrying burglary tools, recklessly driving, committing a hit-and-run offense, police resistance, and vandalism.
This incident was first reported around 9:40 a.m. near the corner of Laguna and Big Horn boulevards when officers saw Rhea driving a green Toyota that was reported stolen, the Elk Grove police stated.
Rhea then reportedly led the police on a pursuit that later ended when the suspect drove off-road and onto an embankment. The Elk Grove police explained on their Facebook post that officers stopped chasing the suspect “to ensure the safety of the public.”
Elk Grove police spokesperson Cristina Gonzalez told the Citizen that the suspect then traveled to the Emerald Lakes Golf Course on East Stockton Boulevard. The driver wound up in a pond.
Police said that the Toyota was later towed out of the pond and “five fish were rescued from within the vehicle.”
