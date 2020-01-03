The Elk Grove police invites drivers to get free protection for their vehicles’ catalytic converters at their “Etch and Catch” gathering on Saturday, Jan. 4.
The Brake Masters shop, which neighbors the Elk Grove Auto Mall, will perform the service of etching identification information that can help investigators track down stolen converters and also contact the victims. Authorities hope this campaign will ultimately discourage thieves from stealing converters.
“This is just one of those things that somebody can to do prevent a theft,” Elk Grove police spokesperson Jason Jimenez said about the etching event. “Oftentimes, there are no identifying marks on a converter.”
He noted there has been a boost in local catalytic converter thefts.
“Around here and particularly this region, we’ve all seen an increase in catalytic converter thefts again,” Jimenez said.
He mentioned that Toyota Prius models are especially targeted by criminals since they have easily accessible converters.
As part of “Etch and Catch,” visitors will also be invited to have coffee with Elk Grove police officers at the Starbucks shop that’s close to Break Masters.
“We can have a casual conversation about what’s going on in a neighborhood,” Jimenez said about the coffee gathering.
The “Etch and Catch” gathering will last from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at 8456 Elk Grove Blvd.
