Elk Grove police detectives on Jan. 30 arrested two suspects who allegedly grew more than 530 marijuana plants at a home in the Camden area. They also reportedly found three children, ages 2-10, living at the residence.
Elk Grove police spokesperson Jason Jimenez told the Citizen that the children were placed into protective custody by Child Protective Services.
Suspects Paul Arias Eaton, 36, and Eliasi Mendoza Gomez, 30, were arrested on marijuana cultivation, utility theft, and child endangerment charges.
The commercial cultivation of marijuana is prohibited within city limits, under Elk Grove city ordinance.
Investigators conducted a warrant search at the home on the 8600 block of Gossamer Way.
Jimenez reported they determined that the suspects used an illegal electric bypass to steal electricity for their growing operation. Marijuana growers typically use ultraviolet lighting to raise marijuana crops indoors.
Eaton and Gomez were booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail.
