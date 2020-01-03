The Elk Grove police on Dec. 27 arrested a 33-year-old suspect who reportedly kept a quarter stick of dynamite, burglary tools, an unregistered firearm, and stolen mail at his home.
Anthony Scarano was arrested on charges of illegally possessing a firearm, ammunition, an explosive, burglary tools, and stolen property. Elk Grove police spokesperson Jason Jimenez said that he is a convicted felon who is prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition.
Detectives with help from a SWAT team conducted a warrant search at Scarano’s home on the 6800 block of Springmont Drive in Laguna. They were performing a narcotics sale investigation, Jimenez reported.
While at Scarano’s residence, the police also contacted Dustin Le, 42, of Elk Grove who allegedly possessed methamphetamine, and Leslie Daniel, 41, who reportedly had drug paraphernalia.
Le and Daniel were cited and released from custody, while Scarano was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail. Scarano is being held there on a $1 million bail, according to jail records.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.