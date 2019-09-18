Elk Grove police officers pursued and arrested a 34-year-old suspect who allegedly drove a stolen car during the evening of Sept. 14. A patrol car reportedly caught on fire in an open field after the pursuit ended near Cosumnes River Boulevard in Sacramento.
Elk Grove police spokesperson Jason Jimenez told the Citizen that the car’s hot undercarriage came into contact with dry grass, which sparked the fire. He said the vehicle received significant damages.
He said that only the suspect, identified as Gonzalo Rodriguez, suffered injuries. He was treated at a local hospital before he was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail.
The pursuit started near the corner of Bond Road and East Stockton Boulevard in central Elk Grove. Jimenez reported that officers there found a vehicle that was earlier reported stolen. Rodriguez allegedly backed into two patrol cars on purpose after officers pulled up behind him. He then led police on a pursuit that traveled north to Sacramento.
Jimenez reported that the chase moved to a frontage road near Cosumnes River Boulevard and Interstate-5. The suspect allegedly crashed into a vehicle and then drove into a field where he stopped and tried to run away from the police.
An officer then reportedly deployed a K9 to help stop Rodriguez. Jimenez said that the patrol car then caught on fire after the police apprehended the suspect.
Rodriguez faces charges of vehicle theft, assault with a deadly weapon, police resistance, hit-and-run, and probation violation.
