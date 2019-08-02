A 48-year-old suspect who has a history of burglarizing restaurants was arrested on July 25 for allegedly targeting a Japanese restaurant in Elk Grove.
Detectives are also investigating to see if he’s connected to three other Elk Grove burglaries, Elk Grove police spokesperson Jason Jimenez reported.
Andy Hon Vo Chong of Sacramento was arrested on burglary charges. The Elk Grove police along with Sacramento police officers took him into custody at a Sacramento motel, Jimenez said.
The Wasabi Japanese Steak House at the 2700 block of Elk Grove Boulevard was burglarized in mid-July. Police reported that the restaurant’s owner on July 20 noticed that the business had a broken window and saw that money was stolen from a register.
Jimenez reported that the suspect was recorded by the restaurant’s security cameras during the burglary.
Detectives later determined that Chong was the suspect and took him into custody. He reportedly burglarized Elk Grove restaurants in 2015 and 2016, and he was released from prison after serving his sentence for a 2016 conviction.
Chong is now being held in the Sacramento County Main Jail on a $90,000 bail, according to jail records.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.