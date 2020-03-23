Elk Grove police detectives recently identified and arrested a robbery suspect who allegedly targeted customers who were using an ATM at the same bank branch last month.
Pablo Lawler, 23, of Sacramento is accused of the offenses and he was arrested on robbery and attempted robbery charges. The police announced his arrest on March 17.
Investigators believe that Lawler first attempted to rob a customer on the 5100 block of Laguna Boulevard during the evening of Feb. 25. Elk Grove police spokesperson Jason Jimenez reported that the suspect confronted a customer around 9:30 p.m. Lawler allegedly grabbed the victim by the neck and ordered the person to withdraw cash for him. The suspect then ran away after the victim could not meet his demand.
Jimenez reported that the second incident happened around 10 p.m. the following night. Lawler is accused of robbing a customer at the same ATM, and then stealing the victim’s cell phone after he or she could not withdraw funds for him. Police later found the stolen phone near the corner of Laguna Boulevard and Laguna Springs Drive.
Lawler was later taken into police custody and booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail.
Police arrest two March 12 robbery suspects
The Elk Grove police on March 12 arrested two suspects who allegedly attempted armed robbery on two drivers who were parked next to each other.
Rahsaan Oscasio, 22, of Sacramento was arrested on attempted robbery, warrant, conspiracy, and false information charges. The second suspect, Andrew Ramirez, 22, of Sacramento was arrested on attempted robbery, weapons, theft, and warrant charges.
This incident was reported around 2:50 a.m. at the 9100 block of West Stockton Boulevard in Laguna.
Elk Grove police spokesperson Jason Jimenez reported that the suspects first drove up to the victims and ordered them to surrender their property to them. Ramirez allegedly brandished a firearm during this incident.
Jimenez said that the victims then drove away and called for help. Officers later saw the suspects speeding and noticed their vehicle matched a witness’s description. Ocasio and Ramirez pulled over and police detained them.
Ocasio allegedly lied about his name and investigators learned his true identity through a records check. The suspect and his companion both had warrants for their arrests. Ocasio was wanted out of Solano County while Ramirez was wanted on burglary charges, according to jail records.
Jimenez said that police searched their car and found a weapon that was reported stolen.
Ocasio and Ramirez were booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.