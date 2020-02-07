A Pleasant Grove High School student on Feb. 1 succumbed to injuries that she suffered during a vehicle collision outside Mather last month.
Her school’s principal, Taigan Keplinger, announced that Gina Shen Brinsmead, 16, passed away at the UC Medical Center. She said that the junior was traveling with five classmates on their way to school when they were involved in an accident on Jan. 22.
“Gina is kind, generous, creative, talented, and full of compassion,” Keplinger wrote in a letter to parents. “She is loved by many.”
Brinsmead was one of two passengers who were severely injured when their southbound vehicle had a head-on collision with another vehicle at Eagles Nest Road near Kiefer Boulevard. The California Highway Patrol reported that the other vehicle’s driver died during the 7:30 a.m. incident.
Sacramento Metropolitan Fire Protection District investigators believe that the collision may have occurred when the northbound vehicle crossed into the two-lane road’s southbound lane in order to drive around another vehicle.
Brinsmead spent 10 days at a hospital before she passed away.
In her letter, Keplinger described Brinsmead as an active student at Pleasant Grove High who enjoyed taking photographs for her school’s yearbook, and working as a makeup artist for school plays.
“This is a very difficult time for our PGHS family,” the principal wrote. “We extend our hearts to Gina’s family and friends.”
She added that emotional support will be offered to students at the school’s Student Services building.
A Go Fund Me fundraiser webpage was created to support Brinsmead’s family with their medical and memorial expenses. More than $4,500 was raised by donors, as of press time.
“Gina was the most wonderful little sister, big sister, daughter, and friend,” the Go Fund Me webpage stated. “She touched many lives in her brief time here with us. Gina is kind, generous, creative, talented, and full of compassion. We miss her dearly.”
A memorial service for Brinsmead was not announced, as of press time.
The Go Fund Me page, titled, “In Gina’s Memory” can be visited at https://www.gofundme.com/f/gina039s-medical-and-funeral-bills
