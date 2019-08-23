Biomedical science students at Pleasant Grove High School started their new school year by moving into a new classroom building that’s equipped with professional lab equipment, including a device that can collect DNA samples.
The school celebrated the grand opening of these classrooms during an Aug. 13 ceremony, which was the day before classes began.
This facility was designed for the Biomedical Academy, a 3-year-old program that introduces students to a diverse array of medical sciences and even the science of studying crime scene evidence. There are more than 230 students enrolled in this project that evolved from the school’s Public Service Academy.
“It’s going to be a really great opportunity for all of our students, myself included, to get to the places where we want to be, and have a really successful future,” the academy’s student president, Reese Dunn said at the building’s ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Academy teacher Ponciano Cochon said that students in the academy’s four-year program first learn about forensic science and crime scene investigations before moving on to studying anatomy, medical intervention, and biomedical innovations.
The construction project was supported by the Elk Grove school district’s Measure M fund as well as state funds. Initial plans were to open the classrooms in January until the project hit construction delays.
Cochon recalled his students’ anxiousness when they watched the construction.
“The kids were always asking, ‘Hey, are we going to be in there?’” he said.
Cochon and fellow academy teacher Clairise Chapman helped design the classrooms. They were influenced by medical science facilities and programs such as American River College’s Biotechnology program, and California State University, Sacramento’s nursing program.
The new Pleasant Grove High classrooms include mock patient rooms where students can learn medical skills such as measuring blood pressure.
During an open house of this building, students Shannon Mitchell and Lana Ngo invited visitors to have their heart rates measured via a computer.
“I wasn’t so sure what I wanted to do when I was older,” Mitchell said about the academy. “Now, I learned so much what I want to do in the medical field, what I don’t want to do, and what I’m thinking about doing.”
Elsewhere in the classroom, Dunn and classmate Samuel Kim explained how they can use Gel Electrophoresis technology to collect DNA samples.
“This is a college-level technique that we’re bringing to a high school level,” Cochon said about the DNA technology.
Dunn said that her classmates heard guest speakers from a variety of careers such as flight nurse, Emergency Medical Technicians, and a district attorney’s office employee who spoke on how DNA evidence can aid criminal investigations.
“We get to learn about other things we can do in the science and biomedical fields that’s not just about becoming a doctor,” she said. “I think that’s really cool.”
