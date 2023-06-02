Following a nearly monthlong delay in its approval or denial by the Elk Grove City Council, the Pleasant Grove Estates subdivision project received the OK to move forward.
The council unanimously approved the project on May 24, after requesting a further review of the project’s drainage issues by the city’s staff.
This new development will consist of 14 single-family parcels in the city’s rural area, which includes the right to farm. The lots on this 31-acre site, which sits along the south side of Pleasant Grove School Road, will be sold on an individual basis.
Per a requirement for the project’s applicant to proceed with this development, this project needed to receive the council’s approval before its property could be subdivided. The council’s vote allowed this property to be subdivided into 14 parcels of at least 2 gross acres in size, a detention basin parcel, and a remainder lot.
The council voted in support of the rezoning of the property from agricultural-residential 5-acre minimum lots to agricultural-residential 2-acre minimum lots, and a tree removal permit.
Shah Living Trust, of Elk Grove, is the owner of this property, which is located at 10150 Pleasant Grove School Road, about 2,500 feet east of Bader Road. The project’s applicant is Nuttall Properties & Investments, Inc., of Rocklin.
During their April 26 meeting, the council heard details about this item from the city and the applicant, and listened to comments from public speakers.
Significant discussion involved the issue of drainage for the proposed project, and inquiries were made regarding if and how the project would worsen drainage conditions located downstream from the project.
The council agreed to continue this agenda item until its May 24 meeting to allow the city’s staff time to obtain more information about the area’s drainage conditions, and gather any new information regarding the site’s drainage.
In his report to the council, Jeff Werner, the city’s public works director, noted that in their investigation, the city’s staff reviewed the system design, existing versus historical conditions, potential improvements to the system, and the property owner’s responsibilities based on the city’s municipal code.
In providing some topographical information, Werner mentioned that the area’s surface water flows west to Laguna Creek, and that the land is generally flat and consists of mostly clay soils.
“What this amounts to is that this area is subject to standing water,” he said. “In fact, the area immediately adjacent to the proposed project site is encumbered by a flood plain easement, which designates the area subject to flooding during the passage of stormwaters.”
He noted the area’s drainage mechanisms as small, shallow ditches that run along roads and through properties, as well as several public and private detention basins.
Werner said that this system has no designated storm event capacity, and that during recent heavy rainfall, there were no reports of any structural damage in that area.
“(This statistic) indicates to us that the system is operating generally pretty well,” he said.
Regarding existing versus historical drainage conditions, Werner mentioned that existing conditions in this area are not significantly different than historically – or prior to the city’s incorporation in 2000. He said that the ditches have not changed a lot in shape or size since that time.
Werner told the council that the city spends about $300,000 per year in this area on programmed maintenance such as roadside ditch weed abatement and storm drainpipe cleaning, and reactive maintenance, including emergency storm response and repairing damaged roadside ditches.
He added that there are some private improvements in this area that could be decreasing the effectiveness and overall performance of the ditches.
The Elk Grove Municipal Code notes that it is a requirement for property owners in this area to maintain drainage ditches on their properties, and that it is unlawful for anyone to fill or obstruct any drainage ditch or other watercourse carrying stormwater.
Werner mentioned that the city staff’s analysis of the project site and its area shows that there is little concern with existing conditions, that there had been no substantial alterations of the drainage system since incorporation, and that there is no evidence of increased damages to properties due to the city’s maintenance practices.
“The recent heavy rains again are a reminder of what we can expect in the rural area,” he said.
Werner noted that the cost for maintenance services provided by the city in the area currently exceeds the amount collected from this area’s residents, and that the potential enforcement of the municipal code could result in improvements to the area’s drainage system.
Such enforcement could lead to the removal of private improvements or obstructions, as well as landscape debris and litter.
During the May 24 council meeting, several public speakers shared their continued concerns regarding drainage issues in the area.
One of those speakers, Jerry Jackson, spoke about the project’s drainage study.
“As I have stated on several previous occasions, this is my belief that the drainage study for this project is greatly underestimated,” he said. “The enhanced runoff from this project will not be retained on site as the developer maintains. Current drainage capacity downstream will be exceeded and will make portions of adjacent property unusable.”
Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen expressed her faith in the work of the city’s staff on this project.
“At the end of the day, what I have to go on is the expertise from the experts – from (the city’s) staff,” she said. “Just like our vice mayor (Kevin Spease) said, we aren’t the experts in this.
“I rely on a doctor to give me the information on medicine. I rely on an attorney. I rely on the engineers to make sure that we can safely support a project, because those studies have been done. So, I am relying on all of the experts that have weighed in on this, because I think that that’s important.”
Council Member Darren Suen also explained his support for the project.
“I think that staff and the applicant (have) done what has been required of them via the process, whether it’s local or state law,” he said.
Suen added that he hopes that the city will investigate what type of program can be developed and implemented that would better maintain drainage facilities in that area, “in the hopes that maybe that might improve the operations of the system.”
He also recognized that a detention basin in this area will be maintained as a requirement of this future subdivision’s home owners’ association.
“Standing water concerns, you’re getting that anyway,” Suen said. “Again, this is a legacy issue. You have standing water out there today.
“So, the requirement of the applicant having a detention basin on there creates standing water only to the degree that so you don’t have additional flows going off that property than is greater than what is currently happening now.”
Prior to their approval of this project, the council expressed disappointment with the developer’s lack of outreach on this project.
Singh-Allen recommended that developers be required to undergo public outreach with the neighboring residents of their projects.
“Residents should not hear when something is just coming before Planning Commission,” she said. “You need to be a part of the process much earlier, and that’s where we as a city can do a better job. So, I won’t hold completely the applicant on this. I think us, as a city, let’s put that there as a requirement.”
Elk Grove City Attorney Jonathan Hobbs advised against mandating developers to conduct outreach with neighboring residents.
“We can and perhaps should strongly encourage outreach, but I’m not comfortable that we can require it,” he said. “And so, I think what we should do is continue to strongly encourage that. It’s obviously a very good thing, but requiring them is essentially compelling speech on their part, and can run into some legal issues.”
After listening to Hobbs’ advice, Singh-Allen expressed her support for strongly recommending that developers conduct public outreach for their projects in Elk Grove.
“Maybe we can’t mandate it, but we can certainly very strongly encourage, because outreach, like any other outreach, can look very different for different people,” she said. “Sometimes outreach for someone is just posting something. That is not outreach. It is reaching out, having conversations, having town halls, and sometimes it’s more than one, particularly depending on the project.”
During the council’s deliberation regarding this project, Singh-Allen expressed her support for this project, and a need to “do better.”
“It was not a clean process; however, at the end of the day, you have the right to build this project,” she said. “I mean, that’s really before us, and the answer for me is yes. But in that process, I know that we will do better, so that we don’t get to this same place in the future. That public outreach is critical.”
