The Elk Grove Planning Commission on June 2 will review details about a proposed affordable and supportive housing project for homeless individuals in Old Town Elk Grove.
Known as the Oak Rose Apartments, this three-story, 67-unit development is proposed to be constructed on Elk Grove Boulevard, one lot west of Waterman Road, adjacent to the future Elk Grove Library building, and a single-family home at 9248 Elk Grove Blvd.
The supportive services would be provided by HOPE Cooperative, a local that has been providing behavioral health and supportive housing services for people with mental health challenges in Sacramento County for four decades.
HOPE Cooperative is a third-party service provider that would manage the site and services on this 1.2-acre property, which is currently vacant and owned by the project’s applicant, Oak Rose Apts LP, of Long Beach.
If these apartments are built, HOPE Cooperative would provide supportive services to its residents at no cost.
Those services include substance abuse treatment, psychiatric services and therapy, crises intervention services, employment and life skills training, and transportation assistance.
HOPE Cooperative currently owns and operates seven residential facilities and supports clients at various locations throughout the county.
The proposed, Old Town project would include a two-bedroom manager’s unit, an accessory, resident-serving office, and 66 units that would be restricted to supportive housing.
Site improvements would include landscaping and exterior lighting, and parking would be limited to eight spaces. Through Assembly Bill 1763, no parking is required for supportive housing.
The property would also include 38 short- and long-term bicycle parking spaces.
This proposal was submitted under Senate Bill (SB) 35, a state law that provides for streamlined, ministerial review and approval of qualifying housing development projects.
According to the city of Elk Grove, SB 35 – which applies to California cities and counties that have not met the state-mandated regional housing allocation – “changed the local city review process for certain qualifying affordable housing development projects.”
Serving as a design review/public oversight body for this project is the Planning Commission.
The project’s applicant is seeking an approval from the City Council for an increase in the allowed density for affordable housing development.
Originally planned to be reviewed by the Planning Commission on May 5, this proposed project had its hearing delayed until the commission’s May 19 meeting, upon the request of the applicant.
The hearing was once again postponed on May 19, upon the request of the applicant, as well as the city staff, due to the absence of Vice Chair Sandra Poole and Commissioner Juan Fernandez who both tested positive for COVID-19.
“I think it’s important that the public hear from all commissioners (on this issue),” Chair George Murphey said during the commission’s May 19 meeting.
The city staff report for this agenda item for the commission’s June 2 meeting notes that the project’s applicant has submitted new materials, and the city’s staff has reviewed and analyzed those materials.
Although the commission’s review of this proposed project was delayed to June 2, 14 speakers shared their disapproval for this proposal during the public comment period of the May 19 meeting.
Among those speakers was Allan Veto III, whose family owns Bob’s Club in Old Town.
Veto, who referred to Old Town as the “nightlife center for Elk Grove,” told the commission that the project is being proposed for the wrong location in Elk Grove.
“You’ve got Hungry Pecker (Brewing Company) directly across the street from where you guys are proposing to put a bunch of substance abusers, and it’s just not a good fit and it’s not safe,” he said. “(It is) especially not safe for any homeless individual who is mentally incapable. You can’t dangle that carrot out there for these people.”
Elk Grove resident Randy Bekker also shared his belief that the project should be moved to another location.
“I’m asking you to find this project exempt from SB 35,” he said. “It doesn’t fit. Move it to an area that does fit, because we all know there are areas that it does, and it’s already been identified in the city. This isn’t a (‘not in my backyard’) issue. There’s nobody back here (in the audience) that doesn’t want the homeless to be taken care of.”
Another Elk Grove resident, Jean Sadler, expressed her concern that this project would increase Elk Grove’s homeless population.
“As people become unhappy with living at Oak Rose due to tight living conditions, etc., and decide to leave the facility, they may go to recruit another homeless person from (outside of Elk Grove) to take their place, creating a revolving door,” she said.
The final speaker, Elk Grove resident Brian Coulson, said that local residents signed a petition against the proposed location of this project.
Following the May 19 meeting, Coulson told the Citizen that about 400 people had signed that petition, and that a group of concerned citizens met at the Hungry Pecker Brewing Company across the street from the project site to discuss their disapproval of that proposal.
The June 2 hearing on the proposed Oak Rose Apartments will be held at the City Council Chamber, 8400 Laguna Palms Way. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m.
