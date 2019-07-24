The Elk Grove Planning Commission on July 18 voted, 4-0, in favor of a licensing agreement between the city and AT&T Mobility to have small cell antennas placed throughout Elk Grove.
The commissioners also recommended zoning code amendments for such “facilities” for the City Council’s approval.
Planning Commissioner Mackenzie Wieser was absent from the meeting.
Although AT&T hopes to eventually bring 5G, or the fifth generation of wireless technology, to Elk Grove, an AT&T representative at the meeting stressed to the commission that the licensing agreement did not directly pertain to 5G.
“The proposal before you today does not include any 5G,” he said. “Again, the ordinance lays the foundation for small cells, which in the future would include 5G.”
This technology is marketed as potentially providing communication speeds that are 100 times faster than 4G technology.
Supported by the commission is an amendment stipulating that the installation of antennas and other wireless communication facilities be consistent with federal law.
During the public comment period, some attendees expressed concerns about potential threats to public health due to the use of cell antennas.
Sharon Lynes, a longtime community activist, described herself as having sensitivity to cellular radiation. She currently lives next to two cell towers.
Lynes pleaded with the commission to deny this project for the “safety and welfare and quality of life for all of our citizens.”
Another speaker mentioned that she has experienced such health issues as headaches, dizziness, sleep depravation, facial rashes, blurred vision and nausea since moving to a property off Sheldon Road and Highway 99, near cell towers.
She noted that 2G, 3G and 4G technologies are “wreaking havoc on people.”
“(These technologies) are an extreme danger to mankind,” the speaker said.
City Attorney Jonathan Hobbs spoke about the federal Telecommunication Act of 1996, as it relates to small cell communication facilities.
Hobbs noted that the city has “local control,” with certain exceptions, such as regulation on the basis of environmental or health impacts.
The city attorney mentioned that although this issue has received significant local attention, including workshops with the City Council, Elk Grove Mayor Steve Ly and Sacramento County Supervisor Don Nottoli, the city must abide by federal guidelines and therefore cannot deny a cellphone tower or facility based on environmental impacts.
“I understand that there are people who have very strongly felt concerns about (this issue) and I have no opinion one way or the other as to whether or not there are in fact health impacts,” he said.
“The issue though for the city is that we simply don’t have the jurisdiction to regulate that. We are not allowed to regulate or deny an application based on environmental – it says environmental, but that’s been interpreted as health impacts.”
Antonio Ablog, the city’s planning manager, told the commission that a city zoning code requirement was revised to eliminate wording that wireless facilities in Elk Grove “shall be sited or operated in such a manner that it poses, either by itself or in combination with other such facilities, a potential threat to public health.”
Hobbs said that the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) regulates any health impacts, “as long as the carrier complies with (that commission’s) regulations.”
Commissioner Kevin Spease said that he does not doubt people who report health issues related to wireless technology.
“I believe you’re very sincere in your concerns,” he said.
An AT&T representative at the meeting noted that although he respects residents’ health concerns, he emphasized that they are “outside the scope of the city’s review.”
“I would encourage folks to address (this issue) at a federal level, but it’s really not within our purview,” he said.
Dante Williams, a member of the Verizon small cell strategy team, mentioned that although he understood that the commission could not take possible health hazards into consideration, he recognized the issue as the “elephant in the room.”
Williams said that enhanced wireless facilities would benefit first responders of emergencies.
“(There are) going to be things like autonomous vehicles, rich text files, being able for a first responder to get information at their fingertips when they arrive on scene about what’s going on with the person they’re servicing, being able to send MRI data from the field to a hospital as they’re en route,” he said. “These are things that are being invented right now today that have to have a small cell network with the data capacity and low latency to perform.”
The city attorney also stated that the city cannot require “undergrounding” of all cell facilities. However, some facilities could be placed underground for aesthetic purposes, if they do not cause significant issues with a company’s ability to provide service.
No plans to place any facilities underground were presented to the commission by city staff for approval.
With the FCC order that allows for the spacing of small cell antennas for aesthetic purposes, city staff proposed that the facilities be at least 500 feet apart from each other, and that no cell antenna be placed in front of residential yards. However, cell antennas in side yards would be permitted.
The commission supported the proposal.
Mark Graham, an outspoken opponent of proposed cellphone antennas in Elk Grove, thanked city staff for recommending that cell antennas not be placed in front of residential yards. He also believes that radiation from such antennas pose a public health hazard.
“That is excellent,” he said. “I thank you, I thank the staff for putting that in there. I think the staff has responded to the people of Elk Grove.”
Hobbs also mentioned a lawsuit challenging the FCC order, but added that the city is not a part of that lawsuit.
“The litigation does seek to overturn the order, but as it stands right now, the FCC is federal law and we’re required to comply with it,” he said. “I don’t know when the litigation will be resolved.”
Hobbs added that there is also pending federal legislation that seeks to set aside the FCC order, as well as other legislation that seeks to codify it into a federal statute. He said that none of this pending legislation appears to be moving at a fast pace.
