The Elk Grove Planning Commission on June 17 unanimously recommended that the City Council adopt a resolution to allow for the operation of two tattoo parlors in Old Town Elk Grove through Conditional Use Permits (CUPs).
If approved by the council in an upcoming meeting, the resolution will remove a more than decade-old prohibition on the establishment of tattoo parlors in that area.
In 2009, the council voted, 3-2, to deny the application of Old Sacramento’s Capital Ink & Body Piercing from operating a tattoo parlor in the then-vacant, former building of Moule’s Elk Grove Glass in Old Town Elk Grove.
The Old Town neighborhood is governed by a Special Planning Area document that currently prohibits tattoo parlors.
Elk Grove currently has one tattoo parlor: Emerald Tattoo & Piercing, on Elk Grove-Florin Road. The Planning Commission approved the establishment of that shop – Elk Grove’s first tattoo parlor – in 2016.
Chair George Murphey referred to the resolution to allow tattoo parlors in Old Town as something that has “come full circle.”
“Ten years, we recommended approval at City Council, and they denied that recommendation,” he said. “But, I think, times have changed. We’ve got pretty good state health laws now, which cover customers.”
Murphey added that he believes that an Old Town tattoo parlor should be aligned with current limited conditions at Emerald Tattoo & Piercing.
Among the evening’s public speakers for this hearing was Elk Grove resident Randy Bekker, who expressed his support for the approval of two CUPs for tattoo parlors in Old Town.
“These aren’t shady businesses that were once in the 1940s, 1950s and 1960s,” he said. “Please look around and look at your neighbors, your family members, your sons, your daughters. It’s art. So, I support this.”
Bekker spoke against the idea of prohibiting same-day appointment for any future tattoo parlor in that area.
“Most of the people getting these tattoos are adults,” he said. “Please don’t tell me when I get my hair cut or if I want to get a tattoo on the same day I make the appointment. Leave that up to the business.”
Christopher Jordan, the city’s director of strategic planning and innovation, told the commission that it was the recommendation of the City Council, in their May 26 meeting, that that city staff not place a same-day appointment requirement into the ordinance.
“Council’s recommendation was to not do anything that was more onerous or less onerous,” he said. “They wanted the same level of scrutiny that we’ve done elsewhere in town.”
During the same meeting, the council unanimously directed the city’s staff to initiate the process for tattoo parlors to operate in Old Town Elk Grove through CUPs.
Murphey also spoke in favor of the operation of Old Town tattoo parlors with “no appointments necessary,” and the limit of two CUPs for tattoo parlors in that area.
The other commissioners supported Murphey on that comment.
If approved by the City Council, the resolution to allow the operation of tattoo parlors in Old Town through a CUP could lead to that area’s first tattoo parlor by this fall – no earlier than September or October.
Elk Grove tattoo artist John Laurent is currently hoping to have the opportunity to seek a conditional use permit to operate a tattoo parlor in Old Town Elk Grove.
Laurent, who attended Elk Grove High School, desires to open a tattoo parlor in his art studio on the second floor of the historic Bob’s Club building.
That dream is additionally meaningful to Laurent, considering that he moved back to Elk Grove in 2011 for the purpose of opening a tattoo parlor with his brother, Sam.
Sam died in 2019 of sudden cardiac arrest related to epilepsy.
“For this to actually come true, it means everything to me, my family,” Laurent told the Citizen earlier this month.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.