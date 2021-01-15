The Elk Grove Planning Commission on Jan. 7 voted 4-0 in favor of an application for the annexation of 390 acres southeast of city limits.
Commission Chair Andrew Shuck was absent from the meeting.
With their approval, the commission recommends that the Elk Grove City Council authorize the city’s staff to file the annexation application with the Sacramento Local Agency Formation Commission (LAFCo).
The 390-acre, proposed annexation site represents the initial phase of a proposed 571-acre annexation area. Proponents believe this annexation would help alleviate the city’s decline in available industrial-use property. Proposed land uses for this area also include commercial and recreational uses.
Vice Chair George Murphey expressed his support.
“The annexation (proposal) was not unexpected,” he said. “The industrial portion of this whole study area is, in my estimation, way overdue and sorely needed.”
This current application represents the city’s first annexation proposal since 2003, when the city annexed the Laguna West community near Interstate 5.
The entire proposed annexation area is currently located in unincorporated Sacramento County, which subjects it to land-use approvals by county officials. If annexed, the city would not have to pay property taxes for use on that property, and the city would be in control of the entitlement process for this land.
Included in the 390-acre area is the city’s 100-acre site at the southeast corner of Grant Line Road and Waterman Road. That land, which the city purchased in 2014, may be developed for industrial use or for a multi-sports park.
The city’s process of annexing land southeast of the city began with that 100 acres for the development of a multi-sport park complex.
Following a request by the city to have those 100 acres annexed, LAFCo asked the city to include some adjoining properties in that request. As a result, the city’s sphere of influence area (SOI) includes 571 acres, consisting of the city’s 100 acres, and the Mahon, Mosher, Kendrick, and Cypress Abby properties.
In addition to the city’s 100-acre site, the current annexation proposal includes the adjoining Kendrick and Cypress Abby properties.
The remaining 181 acres of the overall annexation proposal consists of the Mosher and Mahon properties.
In terms of potential annexation, progress on the Mosher and Mahon properties have been delayed for future discussions on agricultural protections and property configurations.
Christopher Jordan, the city’s director of strategic planning and innovation, mentioned in the Jan. 7 meeting that although the city considers the buildout of the entire 571 acres, the General Plan and zoning are limited to the Phase 1 portion of the annexation area.
Also supported by the commission is a General Plan amendment, which reflects proposed plans for a decrease in commercial activities and an increase in the industrial designation.
With that amendment, the city’s jobs-to-housing ratio could include more jobs in Elk Grove. The city currently has an abundance of housing, but a relatively low number of workplaces.
Among the public speakers who called into this online meeting was former City Council candidate Lynn Wheat, who shared her views on how the project has changed since the city acquired their 100-acre site six years ago.
“A hundred acres for a future soccer complex has now morphed into a (more than 500)-acre development bonanza,” she said. “I am just astounded by how much a project can change from (what) our soccer parents and children were promised, their stadium and field.”
Wheat added that the 100 acres is now being used as an “economic bargaining chip” for the city.
Commissioner Tony Lin responded to Wheat’s comment.
“(In) 2015, the City Council identified the cost of the construction for the sports complex,” he said. “It’s hard to get the return and break even back from the tax or the usage. So, that might be a big concern why we are not (continuing) to specifically work on the sports complex.
“And looking at the original plan for a soccer field, we have a lot of parks in the city of Elk Grove, most of them have the soccer fields. I have one in front of my house. Ninety-nine percent of the time, I never see any soccer activities at (that) soccer field.”
Both Commissioner Mackenzie Wieser and Murphey questioned the use of the name, Elk Grove Multi-Sports Complex and Southeast Industrial Annexation Area, for the proposed annexation area.
“I’ve got to agree with Mackenzie on the sports complex being included in this as a nomenclature for the project,” he said. “Based upon a couple comments I got, are we still going to do a sports complex?
“Actually, we’re changing the zoning now to light industrial, and as Tony said, we can do some kind of sports facility with the (conditional use permit). But really, the focus is now light industrial zoning and usage. So, I would suggest that moving forward, if we could drop the sports complex portion of this (proposal) as probably an identifier, if anything else.”
Prior to voting in favor of the annexation proposal, Commissioner Sergio Robles stressed the importance of bringing more revenue into the city.
“Housing alone can’t sustain the growth of the city,” he said. “As far as we’re putting this forward right now for light industrial, I think that’s a good bench mark to move forward and eventually to provide jobs for the city and to provide (job) creation as we grow as a city.”
