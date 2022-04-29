The Elk Grove Planning Commission on April 21 unanimously supported a proposal for a new, 387-unit, affordable housing apartment project on 16 acres at 10149 Bruceville Road, just south of Poppy Ridge Road.
Planning Commissioner Sergio Robles called the proposal a “great project.”
“(Three) hundred and eighty-seven apartment units are (possibly) going to be going in, especially in a time that housing is very much needed, especially for this city,” he said. “As we’re seeing throughout the region, housing is pretty hard to find, especially affordability is pretty hard to find.”
Details of the proposed project – known as the Poppy Grove Apartments – will next be presented to the Elk Grove City Council for approval or denial.
The commission also supported a proposal to subdivide the property into separate parcels, three parcels for the apartment project and 2.7 acres that would be dedicated to a right-of-way.
This property is identified in the city’s housing element as one of the sites that meet the city’s regional housing needs unit count allocation for low and very low residential housing developments.
Proposed for this site are 14 apartment buildings, which would consist of 74 one-bedroom units, 151 two-bedroom units and 162 three-bedroom units. There would be two, three-, and four-story buildings, and all six of the four-story buildings would include elevators.
The owner of the property is The Nha Pham and Suong Nguyen Revocable Living Trust, of Granite Bay, and the project’s applicant is Poppy Grove Development Partners, of Oakland.
Architecture proposed for the buildings is a contemporary craftsman design featuring building materials such as brick veneer, concrete sidings, stucco, and vinyl windows. The proposed colors for the buildings are white, gray, blue-gray, tan and brown.
Amenities would include interior and exterior recreation facilities, a pool, spa, tot lots, bocce ball courts, picnic areas and other gathering spaces.
There would also be a combined, 7-foot, separated multi-use path/sidewalk on the site, and two Class II bike lanes – one on Bruceville Road and the other on Poppy Ridge Road. These proposals are supported by the city’s Trails Committee.
There would also be 545 parking spaces for cars and 132 parking spaces for bicycles.
Improvements to the area would include an expansion of Bruceville Road to four lanes, with a right-of-way for the street to later be increased to six lanes.
The expansion to four lanes would occur with the development of the project, while there is no current timeline for the six-lane expansion, noted Sarah Kirchgessner, senior planner for the city.
If built, the apartments would be accessible through four vehicular entries: two at Bruceville Road, one at Poppy Ridge Road and one at Chester Dawson Way.
Kirchgessner mentioned that the applicant had requested a southbound, right-turn pocket into the south end of the property.
“Due to the designation as a four-lane arterial with a future six-lane arterial, it was determined by the traffic engineer that due to safety reasons, we would not want an unprotected left turn into the project site,” she said. “And (the city’s) staff did not support that left-lane pocket.”
Kirchgessner added that an interim allowance of a left-turn lane until there is a plan for an expansion to six lanes is not advisable.
“It’s hard to give a left-turn pocket and then take it away when there is the widening,” she said. “So, we’ve had issues in the past where we have provided an interim situation and then people come to expect it. So, for that case, we don’t typically want to allow interim left turns like that, where we would need to take it away in the future.”
Also included as part of this proposal is the removal of 36 trees, due to their locations in the center of the site or their locations in association with the potential widening of Bruceville Road.
Reese Jarrett, a representative for the project, expressed his excitement for this proposed development.
“My partner, Michael Johnson, and I are really very proud and excited about the opportunity to bring this 387-unit affordable housing development to the Elk Grove community,” he said.
