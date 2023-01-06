The Elk Grove Planning Commission on Jan. 5 approved plans for the construction of the Big Horn Apartments at the southwest corner of Big Horn Boulevard and Whitelock Parkway.
This 246-unit complex will consist of eight, three-story buildings, as well as both indoor and outdoor amenities such as a club room/leasing office, fitness area, swimming pool and barbecue/lounge area.
Building materials used for the project’s structures include stucco, horizontal lap siding, and brick veneer, and the building’s colors include white, burgundy, moss green, sienna, and light and dark gray.
A city staff report notes that the project’s colors and materials are complementary to the surrounding neighborhood character. Other site improvements will include parking, lighting and landscaping.
The property does not currently include any buildings or trees, and single, residential developments are located to the north, south and west of this project site. Vacant land owned by the Los Rios Community College District is located to the east.
Elizabeth Pinkerton Middle School and Cosumnes Oaks High School are to the northeast of the project site, across Whitelock Parkway.
There are three automobile entries to the project site: two from Big Horn Boulevard and one from Whitelock Parkway. The main entrance is from Big Horn Boulevard.
This project is subject to the Housing Accountability Act, which according to the California Department of Housing and Community Development “limits local government’s ability to deny, reduce the density of, or make infeasible housing development projects, emergency shelters, or farmworker housing that are consistent with objective local development standards and contribute to meeting housing need.”
During the public comment period, several speakers expressed opposition to the project, due to concerns for pedestrian safety, based on its location to local schools, which also include a preschool and charter school, as well as two parks.
One public speaker called increasing traffic in the area due to this project, coupled with Whitelock Parkway’s 45 mph speed limit, “a recipe for disaster.”
Another public speaker, Ken Berger, mentioned that the street already has significant traffic issues, including automobile accidents.
“I think just that amount of congestion in that space with all those schools and all those kids is really something you really should take pause and think about,” he said.
Berger encouraged the city to consider an alternative site for this project.
Mark Pilarczyk, who was representing the applicant at the meeting, responded to the comments from public speakers about traffic congestion and public safety.
“A traffic study analysis was done within the reports for the analysis of the commercial versus the multifamily (development), and that no further traffic analysis was deemed necessary from the report within the documentation that was done for the project,” he said.
“So, it’s not that we haven’t thought about a traffic impact as a commercial development with a shopping center there. I’m sure The Ridge (Shopping Center at the southeast corner of Elk Grove Boulevard and Bruceville Road) right down the road probably gets significantly more of an in and out flow. But we always understand the neighborhoods.”
Prior to their approval of this project, the commission addressed community concerns regarding pedestrian and vehicular safety along Whitelock Parkway.
Chair George Murphey suggested that the city evaluate the speed limit along Whitelock Parkway.
“I think maybe we should look at that – Whitelock – and look at the speeds on there,” he said. “(It is) 45 (mph). Maybe a speed survey is due over there.”
Commissioner Suman Singha agreed with Murphey, and called the street’s current speed limit “way too high.”
“I do believe the speed limit on Whitelock is way too high,” he said. “It needs to be reduced, given the ongoing development in that whole area.”
Murphey additionally shared his support for the project, noting the “housing needs in this state, the push for housing, the high standards that we have to meet (for housing) that are dictated to us.”
