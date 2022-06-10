The Elk Grove Planning Commission on June 2 unanimously denied a proposal for the Oak Rose Apartments – a 67-unit, supportive housing project for homeless individuals in Old Town Elk Grove.
This development was proposed for Elk Grove Boulevard, one lot west of Waterman Road.
That vacant, 1.2-acre property, which is adjacent to the future Elk Grove Library/former Rite Aid building, and a single-family home at 9248 Elk Grove Blvd., is owned by the project’s applicant, Oak Rose Apts LP, of Long Beach.
If the proposed project had been approved by the Planning Commission and the City Council, the apartments would have offered supportive services at that site through HOPE Cooperative, a local nonprofit that provides behavioral health and supportive housing services for people with mental challenges.
The Oak Rose Apartments project was designed to offer no-cost, supportive services, such as substance abuse treatment, psychiatric services and therapy, crises intervention services, employment and life skills training, and transportation assistance.
Erin Johansen, CEO of HOPE Cooperative, spoke about the importance of projects such as the Oak Rose Apartments.
“These properties are a way for people to come out of homelessness, to build resiliency, and many of the 8,000 people that we serve annually in Sacramento County were homeless when they began their journey with us, and many are now successfully living in their forever home,” she said.
The Oak Rose Apartments proposal was submitted under Senate Bill (SB) 35, a state law that allows for streamlined, ministerial review and approval of qualifying housing development projects.
SB 35 applies to California cities and counties that have not met the state-mandated regional housing allocation.
The commission’s denial was based on their support of the city staff’s finding that the proposal did not comply with the city’s objective design standards for an affordable housing project in accordance with SB 35, and that the project was therefore not entitled to streamlined, ministerial approval.
As part of the three-story Oak Rose Apartments proposal, the applicant sought approval for an increase in the allowed density for affordable housing development.
While the applicant proposed 67 residential units for the site, the residential density for that property allowed for 36 units.
The applicant also pursued resident-serving office spaces in front of the building and on the ground level, and residential units on all three levels of the building.
However, the Old Town Special Planning Area (OTSPA) development standards only allow for residential use on the second and third floors of a building, and require pedestrian-oriented commercial uses on the ground floor.
The commission agreed with the city staff’s feeling that the request to allow residential units on the ground floor conflicted with the objective standards of the OTSPA, and that relief from the ground floor commercial land use requirement had been substantiated.
Commissioner Suman Singha shared his reasoning for denying the project.
“I think guidelines for Old Town are quite specific and I think we have to be sure that we do what is right by the objective standards,” he said.
Commissioner Sergio Robles spoke against the selected site for the project, and his desire for community support in possibly finding a different location for that project.
“I think it’s a great project,” he said. “I think it’s a great idea. I also do agree on the merits that it’s just not the proper location. However, within that, you know, I would want the same support from the community on trying to figure out a location.”
As a controversial proposal, this project also drew criticism from many Old Town neighbors and business owners who expressed their concerns for how such a project would affect this area.
During the commission’s June 2 meeting, 25 speakers spoke against the proposed project.
Joe Madruga, who purchased a property next to the proposed project site in 1998, spoke about why he opposed the project.
“We rented the house (on that property) to our daughter who works there designing flower arrangements for weddings,” he said. “We are concerned about the personal safety of our daughter, the preschool across the street, and the children walking to and from school.
“We don’t want anyone to be at risk due to an apartment house for the homeless made up primarily of male individuals with mental and/or behavioral problems. We are also concerned that this proposal is aimed at taking advantage of Senate Bill 35.”
Tal Crump, whose family has resided in Elk Grove for about 124 years, spoke about the importance of the Old Town Special Planning Area, in regard to denying the project.
“This project is not eligible under SB 35 due to this Old Town SPA,” he said. “If the applicant decides to appeal and bring (the proposal to the City) Council, my hope would be that the city also gets behind this document.”
Mike Guttridge, who is known for developing much of Elk Grove, criticized the size of the proposed, 375-foot studio apartments and the lack of nearby amenities.
“You know how big 375 (feet is)?” he asked. “That’s about the size of a small garage. So, you’ve got a bedroom. And then you tell me that the person that’s going to live there is going to have to stay in that little room 365 days a year. He’s got to stay in the room, because there’s no place for him to go. You don’t have a park, you don’t have anything for him to do.”
Elk Grove resident Mary Popish was the lone public speaker who spoke in favor of the Oak Rose Apartments proposal.
“To think that we could finally, in Elk Grove, have a way to support our people who are so vulnerable and to come away with way that would allow them some dignity is beyond; we are way past due,” she said.
While some of the public speakers expressed similar sentiment of helping homeless people through supportive housing, they stressed that the proposed Elk Grove Boulevard site was the wrong location for such a project.
Elk Grove resident Randy Bekker was among the people who criticized the proposed project’s location.
“Quite frankly, when I first heard this (proposal), I upset a lot of my buddies and friends behind me (in the meeting), because I was supportive, till I read (about the proposal),” he said. “Once I read it, there’s nothing to support at this location, nothing.”
