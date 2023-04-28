When the Elk Grove City Council reviews the city’s proposed annual budget during their May 24 meeting, they will also review a draft of the city’s proposed, five-year, Capital Improvement Program (CIP).
The city moved one step closer to the implementation of that proposal on April 20, when the Elk Grove Planning Commission adopted a resolution supporting the city staff’s finding that the CIP proposal is consistent with the city’s General Plan.
That approval was made through a 3-0 vote, with Chair Sandra Poole and Vice Chair Suman Singha absent from that meeting.
The CIP is proposed to begin with the current 2023-24 fiscal year, upon the approval of the City Council.
This program features two primary purposes: describing capital improvements planned by the city related to alternative transportation modes, community enhancements, drainage, facilities, and transportation, and setting forth a funding strategy for their implementation during the plan’s five-year duration.
Dependent on the development of the program are the progress of each capital project, the availability of funding, and city staff resources. The first year of the program is designated within the city’s annual budget, and the program will thereafter undergo further annual updates.
The majority of the CIP program projects have already been presented to the Planning Commission and adopted by the City Council in prior years.
Projects considered for the CIP come from a variety of sources, including the General Plan, master plans, the city’s fee programs, and operational safety and maintenance needs, as well as the City Council’s mission, visions, goals and priorities.
The majority of the financing for the city’s capital improvements is derived from discretionary funding, which is funding that can solely be used for specific purposes.
As one of the five categories of the capital improvement program, transportation is a broad category that includes pavement management, traffic control and safety projects, and the city’s larger traditional roadway and interchange projects.
The transportation modes portion of the program features projects related to active transportation, such as bicycling and pedestrian improvements.
Another CIP category, community enhancements, includes improvements of landscaping, lighting, plazas and parks, and drainage, which covers water quality, flood control, and convenience of stormwater facilities.
The staff report for the Planning Commission’s April 20 meeting includes specific, approved projects under each of the five CIP categories. Those projects can be viewed within the “government” section of the city’s website, www.elkgrovecity.org.
With the Planning Commission’s finding that the proposed capital improvement program is consistent with the city’s General Plan, the city’s staff will finalize the CIP document for public review ahead of the draft capital improvement program being presented to the council on May 24.
The city’s CIP and annual budget will be presented for adoption at the City Council’s June 14 meeting.
