The Elk Grove Planning Commission on May 5 unanimously approved a project to construct 17 mixed-use buildings on the west side of Railroad Street, about 1,000 feet south of Elk Grove Boulevard.
The final vote was 3-0, with Commissioners Sergio Robles and Juan Fernandez absent from the meeting.
That project’s address is 9676 Railroad St., and its now-vacant, 1.6-acre site consists of two parcels that lie between two 32-foot tall, historic, brick, warehouse structures.
Those commercial buildings were part of Elk Grove’s agricultural and wine making operations of the early 20th century.
One of those structures has been rehabilitated and houses the Dust Bowl Brewing Company’s taproom and restaurant that opened last year. The other building, located to the south of the project, is currently vacant and is being rehabilitated.
The city staff report for this project’s Planning Commission hearing recognizes the project’s applicant as the Sacramento-based EcoGreen, LLC.
Known as the Elk Grove Railroad Courtyards, the project will include two residential units per building for a total of 34 one- to two-bedroom units.
This project will include a variety of roof elevations with flat roofs ranging in height from 14 feet to 35 feet. The 35-foot roof height complies with the maximum height allowed within the Old Town Special Planning Area for properties not fronting Elk Grove Boulevard.
Eight, 25-foot-tall, two-story, live-work buildings will be located close to Railroad Street, and the courtyards and common open space will be constructed within the center of the two-parcel site.
Structures to the back of the site, closer to the railroad tracks, will be 35 feet tall.
This project will also include a 14-foot-tall office building with an entry courtyard.
Under the project plan, all of the new buildings of the project will be detached and designed so that they do not alter the historic integrity of the early 1900s warehouse structures. However, the new buildings will be constructed with similar styles as the historic buildings.
Materials of the new buildings will feature brick and stucco, with a variety of colors intended to blend well with the historic structures. The roofs of the new buildings will be made from galvanized metal.
Among the other site amenities will be picnic tables, a barbecue area, a shade structure, and internal and external pathways for a pedestrian-friendly environment.
The courtyards and common open space will be centered around an existing oak tree.
Also planned for the project are site improvements, including landscaping, parking, lighting, and the removal of one tree of local importance. A permit for the removal of that on-site tree – an oak tree – was also approved by the commission during their May 5 meeting.
The site also includes one other oak tree that will not be removed and will be incorporated into the project.
Parking for this site will be located on the west side of the property, near the railroad tracks, and will create a sound buffer between those tracks and future buildings of this project. The parking spaces will be shared parking that will be used for parking associated with the new buildings and the two historic buildings.
Historic railroad spurs will be placed in front of the site, along Railroad Street.
Kyra Killingsworth, senior planner for the city of Elk Grove, told the commission that during its review of this project, the city’s staff determined that this project complies with the city’s General Plan noise standards.
“The applicant is providing that each building will have certain architecture features that would reduce any noise,” she said. “And again, they would have to comply with the General Plan and municipal code.”
Killingsworth also mentioned that a noise wall would be constructed near the tracks, if it was later determined that further noise reduction is necessary.
Lighting for the project is also required to comply with the municipal code lighting standards. The city’s staff determined that the planned lighting for this site complies with those required standards.
Michael Malinowski, principal of the project’s architectural firm, the Sacramento-based Applied Architecture, praised the Elk Grove Railroad Courtyards project.
“I’m quite proud to say that I’ve done approximately 1,800 projects in those 42 years (in business) and this is one that I’m particularly excited about,” he said.
Malinowski added that this project offers the opportunity to bring “action and vitality back into Elk Grove.”
“This particular site is an important contribution to those huge (city) investments and all the efforts,” he said.
Commission Chair George Murphey noted that the project’s residential portion is “minimal for a multi-family (project, and) not overbearing.”
Commissioner Suman Singha expressed his support for this project.
“I do believe this will be an excellent project based on all I’ve heard about it,” he said.
