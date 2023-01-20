The Elk Grove Planning Commission, on Jan. 19, approved project amendments and a special parking permit for the Staybridge Suites, a four-story, 107-room hotel project near Interstate 5 in Laguna West.
This project is located on a 1.84-acre site at 9180 Klagge Court, which is southwest of the intersection of Longport Court and Harbour Point Drive, and near the end of a cul-de-sac. The site is currently vacant and includes nine trees that are not considered to have any local importance, according to a city staff report. Two of those trees are slated for removal.
The property is surrounded by various general commercial businesses, including restaurants and a car wash, to the north, south and west, and offices to the east and west.
This hotel will stand about 60 feet, 5 inches tall and will include a variety of architectural features, with different roof planes, many windows, and a variety of colors, including brown, blue and white. Also included on the site will be a swimming pool, a patio area, and landscaping.
VED Hospitality Group, LLC, of Elk Grove, is the property’s owner, and the project’s applicant is JTS Engineering Consulting, Inc., of Sacramento.
The Planning Commission approved the Candlewood Suites, a five-story, 106-room hotel, with 106 parking spaces, for this site in 2021.
However, since that approval, the property was sold to the site’s current owner who plans to move forward with the construction of a hotel on this property, but with modifications.
Those modifications required the commission’s approval of the design review amendment and the special parking permit.
One of the approved deviations, which were requested by the applicant, was a reduction of the required 25-foot front setback for architectural details of the hotel’s canopy structure at the front entrance, near Klagge Court. That setback was reduced to 12.5 feet.
A second deviation approved by the commission was the reduction of the required 20% maximum landscape coverage for this general commercial zoned property. The approved landscaping will instead cover 18.75% of this site.
The landscape reduction was requested due to the layout of the hotel and the applicant’s desire to maximize the number of on-site parking spaces.
Also approved was the reduction in the width of a streetside landscape planter, from 25 feet to 12.5 feet. That reduction was requested due to the location of the front canopy footprint, which encroached into the building setback and the required landscape planter width.
The approved parking permit allows a portion of the required parking to be on-street parking near the project site.
This request for approval was made due to the city zoning code requirement that one parking space per hotel room be located on the property where the hotel is located.
While this project has 107 spaces, the commission approved the applicant’s request for 90 on-site parking spaces and 17 on-street parking spaces on Klagge Court.
That request was made due such things as the development standards, the layout of the building, and the site’s location within a 200-year flood plain.
Kyra Killingsworth, city senior planner and the project manager for the Staybridge Suites amendment project, mentioned in the Jan. 19 meeting that the previous planned hotel did not need a parking permit.
“(The city’s) staff would like to note that you might have remembered at the last (project, the) Candlewood Hotel, they had all their parking underneath the hotel, and so, that’s why they were able to meet the parking requirements,” she said.
“Well, the applicant for this project did not want to increase the height of the hotel where they would be outside the flood plain, and have a lobby on the second level, like Candlewood did. They wanted the lobby on the first level.”
Plans for the site also include six electric vehicle (EV) spaces and 12 bicycle parking spaces.
Killingsworth also addressed current signage along Klagge Court.
“(The city’s) staff did want to note that there are no parking signs on Klagge Court, as you might notice,” she said. “But (the) staff has provided a green sheet for an added condition that states that (the) city will work with the applicant to update those signs. So, instead of saying no parking just in general, we request that (there will be) no parking for commercial vehicles.
Killingsworth added that those signs were installed prior to any development in that area, and that the signs were most likely posted there to encourage semitruck drivers to not park on that street.
Vice Chair Sandra Poole shared her thoughts on parking for the hotel.
“When thinking about the parking on the street, I did have concerns of that,” she said. “But then going back and looking at the safety issue with the Candlewood Suites, and having that underground parking, I could see where that could potentially be a place where people could hide out in some other.
“So, I do like that now that (the underground parking is) gone out of the design. So, with the parking study, the increase in EV spaces, I think that this would be something I could support, assuming that we can take care of the commercial trucks.”
