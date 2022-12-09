The Elk Grove Planning Commission, on Dec. 1, unanimously approved the construction of two buildings at the southeast corner of Sheldon and Bruceville roads in Laguna.
These future buildings will include an 18,000-square-foot dialysis clinic and a 21,250-square-foot adult day care center. Also planned for the property are associated site improvements, including parking, lighting and landscaping.
The property, which is currently vacant, is owned by Capital Rivers Inc., of Sacramento, and applying for the project was Pagone & Associates LLC, of Phoenix.
Properties surrounding the project include such land uses as a fueling station, a restaurant and condominiums. To the east of the project is an under construction, single-unit residential development.
Known as the Sheldon Farms North Commercial project, this project was initially approved by the Planning Commission in 2020 as an entirely different project, which included the creation of 13 large lots for financing and phasing purposes, including one commercial lot, and a lot for the establishment of 391 single-family residential lots.
The current, approved project includes a 40-foot-wide easement for the accommodation of the future extension of a light rail transit line. Because of this planned easement along the western boundary of the site, no driveways are permitted for the project on Bruceville Road.
This project site has already been graded and had its driveways and adjacent roads installed.
Also included in this property’s plans are 172 parking stalls, and loading zones for clients, patients, and equipment delivery vehicles.
During its review of this project, the city’s staff evaluated the trip generation analysis for the project and determined that it did not meet the threshold to require a right-turn pocket at its Sheldon Road driveway.
Both buildings will have a contemporary style, with wood fiber, concrete and metal architectural details.
The planned, 30-foot-tall adult day care center building will be the tallest of the property’s two structures. The dialysis center building will stand 28 feet tall.
Although the planned height of the dialysis center exceeds the maximum height for buildings located within 100 feet of a residential zoning district by eight feet, the commission approved the building’s height through a major design review.
The city’s staff believes that the 28-foot height of the dialysis center building will be of comparable height and scale with future development of the multi-family parcel, and that the building’s height will not have a negative effect on any future development on the adjacent parcel.
Planning Commissioner Suman Singha expressed his support of the major design review.
“I had an excellent meeting with the (city’s) staff this week,” he said. “We did discuss the issues of the building height and also the issue regarding the right turn pocket on Sheldon Road. I like the staff report. It is exceedingly well put together.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.