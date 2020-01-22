The Elk Grove Planning Commission on Jan. 16 unanimously approved, by a 4-0 vote, a request to rezone and subdivide a parcel for the development of 15 single-family residential lots on Bond Road, east Waterman Road.
The Planning Commission has had one vacant seat since the Dec. 19, 2019, resignation of Commissioner Kevin Spease. He told the Citizen that he would not be returning to his seat in order to focus on his City Council District 7 campaign.
Known as Creekside Estates, the development divides the property into 15 single-family lots, an open space and a drainage lot. The property is bounded by Laguna Creek to the north and west, and its northern boundary is Bond Road.
The rezoning request proposes a change to the property’s zoning from agricultural residential to low-density residential.
Due to required trail alignment on the property, the proposal includes removing a 12-foot valley oak from the property.
However, this is a reduction from a previous plan for the removal of four valley oaks. The trail was realigned to preserve the other three trees.
Planning Commissioner George Murphey expressed appreciation for the efforts to save three of the valley oaks on the site.
“I think the trees are a great amenity, particularly for a parkway like this or a bike trail, and any mitigation that can be done without having to deal with too much other agencies would be appreciated along there, too,” he said. “With that being said, I can now certainly support the project.”
Following the meeting, JBK Real Estate Advisors President Scott Montgomery, who is representing the property’s owner Frank Mantong, met with the Citizen to provide further details on the project.
Montgomery described the project as one that “fits in with the community.”
“It’s a 15-lot subdivision, pretty much two cul-de-sacs,” he said. “(The) minimum lot size, I believe is just over 8,500 square feet, so there will be large lots.
“There are 2.3 acres of open space. Along the creek, there’s a pedestrian-bike trail that goes along there, along with an equestrian trail that is part of a larger master plan trail system here in Elk Grove. There will be access to that trail from the subdivision.”
Montgomery added that a developer has not yet been selected for the property’s development, and that it is too early to project the houses’ sizes and price ranges.
“There are several (developers) that have expressed an interest (in the project),” he said. “We’re still a ways a way before anything happens out there.”
Montgomery noted that the homes are designed to attract a certain level of homebuyers.
“I would say this would definitely be a move-up market, because of the size of the lots, the location,” he said. “It will probably be an upscale neighborhood.”
Asked to predict when ground could be broken on the project, Montgomery told the Citizen it could occur next year.
“Probably spring of 2021, you could see some development going on,” he said. “There are still a number of months in terms of doing the improvement plans and getting that done. The developer of the project may have some modifications or decide what they want on the property.”
He added that actual house construction could begin as early as the fall of 2021, with construction completed and all homes occupied as early as the summer of 2023.
With the commission’s adoption of the resolution to approve the project and its associated rezoning, subdivision layout and tree removal permit, the council will hear details on the project next month to decide whether to approve or deny the project.
Montgomery told the Citizen he is looking forward to that next step.
“It’s always exciting to get (a) project approved, and we’re almost across the finish line,” he said. “Once we get their blessing, then the hard work continues.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.