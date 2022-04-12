The Elk Grove Planning Commission on April 7 unanimously voted to support a tentative subdivision map to subdivide a 26.2-acre parcel into more than 80 lots, which would feature single-family homes and a 4.8-acre park.
This property is bounded by three roadways: Bilby Road to the north; Angsley Drive to the east; and Montaria Way to the west.
Also included in the proposed project – known as Telos Greens – is a pedestrian bridge over the Laguna Ridge Channel on the south side of this project site. There are also lots designated for drainage, greenways and landscaping.
The property owner is EG 25 LLC, and the project agent is Walters Land Planning.
Bruce Walters, of Walters Land Planning, mentioned that the planned residential lots for this proposed project would measure 55 feet by 105 feet, which he added is a “typical lot size.”
Walters referred to this proposed project as one that would provide much needed, “reasonably priced housing” in Elk Grove.
“We all know it’s a problem, it’s an issue, there’s a need,” he said. “These are, I would say, moderately sized houses. They’re not small, compacts, they’re not estate sized lots. So, they’ll run kind of in the middle of the market range.”
Walters noted that a homebuilder is not yet selected, and that house sizes and prices have not been determined. However, he said that the houses would be comparable in size to those of the Mendes subdivision to the east of the Telos Greens site.
He also mentioned that the proposed project’s greenway connection is an important feature that will assist in “connecting the dots, if you will, for the neighborhood.”
Walters additionally noted that the project will provide connections to the nearby, 204-lot Bruceville Meadows project and a future elementary school.
Commissioner Suman Singha spoke about his appreciation for the proposed project’s inclusion of a large park and drainage channels.
“I’m glad to see the 4.8-acre park on the southeast side,” he said. “I think that’s a really nice park for the subdivision. And I like the drainage channels, because we’re currently in a drought. Given California’s history of drought(s) and floods, it is good to have the drainage channels there now, rather than think about them later.”
Commissioner Sergio Robles also expressed appreciation for the park plan and he added that he is supportive of the plan for 85 homes to be built at this site.
Following the meeting, Walters expressed satisfaction with the commission’s support of this proposed project.
“We’re happy it was approved by the commission,” he said. “It still goes to the City Council for ultimate approval, but this is probably the last piece of the puzzle for the residential development projects in the (Southeast Policy) Area. So, we’re excited to move forward and fill in the last piece, so to speak.”
Katherine Bardis-Miry, property owner and partner in this proposed project, also shared her excitement with the commission’s support.
“As the property owner, we’re just very excited to see this move forward to the next step,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.