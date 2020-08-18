An employee at Elk Grove’s Elizabeth Pinkerton Middle School tested positive for COVID-19, the school principal announced in an Aug. 15 letter to parents.
This infected person reportedly helped distribute textbooks and school supplies to seventh grade students at the Pinkerton campus on Aug. 6. The Pinkerton staff was later informed on Aug. 14 that employee tested positive.
Principal Chandra Victor notified parents that they or their children may have been exposed to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
“During the textbook and supplies pickup, all employees were wearing face coverings at all times and did not come in close contact with any students or families,” she wrote.
The principal added that her staff followed Sacramento County public health guidelines and disinfected their school’s facilities and equipment that were used that day.
Victor advised parents and guardians to check on their family members for COVID-19 symptoms such as fever, fatigue, cough, and a new loss of taste or smell, and to contact their physicians if they have symptoms.
Middle and high school students across the Elk Grove Unified School District started their new school year on Aug. 13 by only taking online classes. District officials decided last month to keep their 67 campuses closed in August, due to the rise in confirmed COVID-19 cases in Sacramento County. These campuses have been closed since early March.
District spokesperson Xanthi Pinkerton would not identify the infected person’s occupation at the school. She said that her district’s protocol is to tell people who were in contact with a COVID-positive person to quarantine themselves at home for 14 days.
Pinkerton noted that Elk Grove Unified has nurses who are trained to perform contact tracing, and that they seek people who have been within six feet of an infected person for more than 15 minutes. She also said that the district has a health coordinator who is in close contact with Sacramento County’s public health staff.
As of Aug. 18, the city of Elk Grove had 1,480 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths since March, according to the county’s public health staff. Sacramento County had 14,602 cases and 219 deaths during that period. Of the county’s confirmed cases, the county’s public health staff estimated that 10,915 of them have “likely recovered.” They categorized patients as recovered if 21 days have passed since they tested positive.
The county reported that 250 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 complications and that 81 of them are staying in intensive care units, as of Aug. 18.
