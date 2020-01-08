Local seniors will soon be closer to the bustle of the city of Elk Grove’s new gathering place.
The Senior Center of Elk Grove is opening their new home at the District56 site on Civic Center Drive next month. They are moving into a 31,500-square-foot building that also includes a community center and a veterans’ hall.
The Senior Center’s area in the complex is 12,000-square-feet wide and features several rooms such as a music room and creative arts rooms.
This nonprofit is leaving its 37-year-old home at Sharkey Avenue where they provided seniors a convenient place to relax, connect with friends, and take fitness classes. They have about 1,450 members and they serve an estimated 200 seniors a day.
Their executive director, Pat Beal has led them during the move to District56, and she opened the senior center up to greater possibilities and public exposure. The Citizen considers her to be the Person of the Year for 2019, due to her dedication to the Senior Center’s mission of supporting the elderly in a new home.
This project required patience at times since the construction experienced delays over the past few years. The Elk Grove city staff plans to host a grand opening celebration for the Community Center at District56 on Thursday, Jan. 23. There will also be a Senior Center open house that day where seniors can tour the facility and learn about the nonprofit’s programs and speak with exercise instructors.
“I think it’s good to be a part of the larger community, but I also think that (the new home) will provide an opportunity for a prospective on seniors, in general,” Beal told the Citizen last year.
She connected with the Senior Center 20 years ago when she worked as a volunteer in the Dial A Ride program. Her husband, Chuck was also a transportation coordinator for Dial A Ride. She previously worked at the State Treasurer’s Office for nearly 30 years and she also served as a liaison for local and state governments.
After her retirement, Beal joined the Senior Center’s board and she went on to become their executive director in 2011. She stated her philosophy of supporting seniors on the Senior Center’s website: “Aging can be fun and interesting, but should not be experienced alone.”
The Senior Center of Elk Grove plans to open at its new location at 8230 Civic Center Drive on Monday, Feb. 3 at 8 a.m.
