Michael Hill, who was recently appointed by the Elk Grove City Council to serve on the city’s Diversity and Inclusion Commission, provided further proof of the validity of the old adage, “perseverance pays off.”
Hill told the Citizen that he applied for that commission’s vacant seat after receiving advice from the council last month following his unsuccessful bid to be appointed to the city’s Planning Commission.
“(The council) gave me a lot of good praise and just told me to stay involved, as I am, and come back to any other positions,” he said. “So, I came back on Wednesday, (Jan. 25), and gave my speech for the Diversity and Inclusion Commission (vacancy).”
It was not solely Hill’s perseverance that led to his appointment to the Diversity and Inclusion Commission, but also his dedication to bettering his community.
Based on that dedication, Elk Grove Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen expressed confidence in Hill’s ability to serve on that commission.
“I think he’s ready to take that role and do a great job,” she said during the council’s Jan. 25 meeting.
The council also agreed that Hill will bring a youthful perspective to the commission.
Hill, a 23-year-old Elk Grove native, became the youngest member of this commission in its history.
The 2017 graduate of Monterey Trail High School is currently taking mostly online courses in paralegal studies and social science from American River College. His goal is to eventually become a lawyer. His background includes serving as an intern for the office of then-Assembly Member, now Sacramento Sheriff Jim Cooper.
He additionally assisted with the successful Assembly campaign of former Elk Grove City Council Member Stephanie Nguyen.
Hill also made calls around the state for elected officials while working for a political startup campaign.
His other involvement in political activities includes working with Sacramento County during the last year’s elections.
“I was at the polls, naturally the one (in) Elk Grove at the City Council chamber,” he said. “So, I was doing the ballots, helping them get checked in and just greeting the guests and things like that. That was another big part of my kind of political aspirations, and just helping the community.”
Last summer, Hill assisted with a young Assembly members program, which included youth from Elk Grove. He added that he participated in the same program while he was a high school student.
“It was just cool for me, because I remember doing that as a kid,” he said.
Hill shared why he chose to apply for the Diversity and Inclusion Commission.
“I just wanted to make sure that I’m doing my part to kind of make sure love and inclusion is spread throughout the community,” he said.
Hill added that he wants to place special emphasis on working with youth.
“I think our youth also need to feel like they’re included, and that their voices are heard, and that we’re doing events and sponsoring events that kind of uplift them, and make sure that they’re feeling a part of the community,” he said.
Hill mentioned that he is supportive of having younger people like himself on the commission to “make sure that we know we’re having our voice and our seat at the table.”
Also of interest to Hill is having representation of his commission at other city commission meetings, to understand their needs and potentially partner with them on certain issues.
He additional desires that commission members attend City Council meetings to keep better engaged with happenings around the city.
“I think it’s really important that we have representatives at different events and (get) that feedback to make decisions in our commission and also send it to City Council,” he said.
Hill will attend his first Diversity and Inclusion Commission meeting on Feb. 21.
