Elk Grove city code enforcement staff prompted a dessert shop to temporarily close, just three days after its July 29 grand opening. Authorities said that the business opened before the store underwent final inspections and approval for a Certificate of Occupancy permit.
Code Enforcement posted an “Unsafe to Occupy” notice on the shop’s entrance on Aug. 1, citing a “fire/life/safety” hazard.
The Dolly Llama, a Los Angeles-based restaurant chain that specializes in ice cream-and-waffle dishes, is opening its first Northern California store in Elk Grove. On July 29, they held a grand opening event at their 4810 Elk Grove Blvd. location, which drew the attention of the code enforcement staff.
Elk Grove city spokesperson Kristyn Laurence said that the business violated a city building code for not completing its necessary building inspections prior to opening.
“To date, we have not issued a Certificate of Occupancy for the business to operate and allow public entry,” she said on Aug. 7, adding that final inspections must be grated by the city’s building division, the Cosumnes Fire Department, and Sacramento County’s environmental health staff.
Laurence told the Citizen that no fines were issued.
“The city if working with the business owner to gain voluntary compliance, and at this point, no fines or penalties are being imposed.”
Cosumnes Assistant Fire Chief and Fire Marshal Lantz Rey told the Citizen that the business owner did not complete construction, including adding fire sprinklers. He said that his staff expects to inspect the facility this week.
“We have been working with them to expedite their plans and were able to issue them a permit for construction yesterday,” he said on Aug. 4.
An anonymous spokesperson for Dolly Llama’s Elk Grove store shared comments about the closure through their publicist Mikaylah White. The spokesperson explained that the store’s opening plans were “inadvertently approved by the respective governing agencies,” and said the business did not have a drop ceiling over its kitchen with a fire sprinkler system. The staff found they needed the drop ceiling and sprinklers in order to operate.
“In order to reopen as soon as possible, we are getting our ceiling and sprinklers installed as we speak,” the spokesperson said.
The staff anticipated the reopening to take no longer than a week and they thanked the city of Elk Grove, Sacramento County staff, and the Cosumnes Fires staff for their help.
“We hope to reopen quickly so that we can serve our community with the best sweet treats in the area,” the spokesperson said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.