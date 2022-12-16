A driver fatally struck a 60-year-old pedestrian in Elk Grove’s Sheldon area during the evening of Dec. 15.
Sacramento County coroners did not identify the victim, as of press time. The Elk Grove police announced she was a Sacramento resident.
This incident was reported around 9:20 p.m. at Sheldon Road, between Waterman and Bradshaw roads.
The Elk Grove police reported that the driver of a white Lexus hit the victim on eastbound Sheldon Road. Officers arrived at the scene and determined she was deceased.
Authorities said the driver remained at the scene when the police arrived and cooperated with investigators. Police noticed that the driver did not appear to be intoxicated, and they said that speed was not a factor in the collision. Traffic investigators believe that the driver was traveling at or below the posted speed limit before the crash.
