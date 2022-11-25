The Elk Grove police arrested a North Sacramento man who allegedly struck and killed a 62-year-old pedestrian in a hit-and-run collision during the early morning of Nov. 23.
Investigators contacted Michael Brown, 54, at his home and determined he was impaired. He was arrested on charges of committing a fatal hit-and-run offense and driving under the influence of a drug. The police also noted there was a warrant for his arrest on DUI charges.
Sacramento County coroners did not identify the victim, as of press time.
This collision was reported around 5:20 a.m. near the corner of West Stockton Boulevard and Whitelock Parkway in the Laguna Ridge area. Investigators believe that the suspect was traveling northbound on West Stockton Boulevard when he struck the victim in the street.
Authorities said that the Elk Grove police’s Real Time Information Center tracked down the suspect’s vehicle by using footage from traffic cameras as well as security cameras at the nearby Elk Grove Auto Mall. Detectives later found that car parked outside Brown’s home and noticed there was a cover over its damaged area. They then contacted and took him into custody.
Readers with information about this case can contact the Elk Grove police’s traffic bureau at (916) 478-8148.
