During the Elk Grove Unified School District board’s March 7 meeting, several parents protested a drag performance that occurred at a high school assembly on March 3.
They decried Pleasant Grove High School’s administration for not informing parents that students would perform in drag at the end of their school’s multicultural assembly. A few took offense at what they consider to be sexualized dancing and political propaganda.
Amy Kartchner, a fellow protestor and the parent of four children enrolled in the district, said that she felt betrayed, and she mentioned that her son felt “uncomfortable and trapped” in watching the drag show. She accused the school administration of intentionally not mentioning the show to parents.
“They knew there would be parents who would not support this, and this is why they let it in under the guise of ‘culture,’” Kartchner said.
The parent said that she is more upset about the school’s lack of transparency than the drag show.
“People who have nothing to hide, hide nothing,” she said. “I wish I was more hopeful that you have the courage to stand for anything related to my parental rights.”
Trustees were legally prohibited from responding to speakers during their meeting’s public comment period since the attendees were addressing matters that were not on that night’s meeting agenda. Board President Nancy Chaires Espinoza declined to comment to the Citizen about the protests.
Every year, Pleasant Grove High hosts its Multicultural Expo to invite its diverse student body to showcase their ethnic heritage to their classmates and parents in an evening event. They promote the expo by holding a morning assembly for students.
On March 3, six members of the school’s Gender Sexuality Alliance (GSA) club gave a four-minute drag performance at the end of the morning assembly in the gymnasium. Most of them wore wigs and dresses, and they either lip-synced or danced to a medley of songs by singers like Lady Gaga and Mariah Carey. A few of the dancers removed their clothing to reveal skirts.
One dancer spoke on a microphone and gave a short history of drag culture and why their performance is a political protest.
“Gender and sexuality aren’t a race or ethnicity, but it’s still a culture – it’s a culture that emerges from a community, which is why we’re here,” the student said. “Our performance is a protest for all of the queens and transgender youths whose lives were lost doing exactly what we’re doing right now.”
The announcer added that the GSA performance is for their community members in states such as Texas, Oklahoma, Idaho, and Tennessee. In these states, legislation was recently introduced or adopted to prohibit drag shows from being performed in public places where children are present.
Parent Heidi Moore wore a T-shirt that read, “Don’t Tread on Our Kids” when she spoke to the school board on March 7. She said that her daughter was at the assembly and text messaged her about the drag show. Moore took issue with students being allowed to make a political statement in addition to dancing in drag at the assembly.
“So, are we allowing political protests in our schools or is it just for certain groups?” she said.
This performance was filmed by an onlooker who later shared the video with the California Family Council, a conservative advocacy group that posted the footage on YouTube. A spokesperson for that organization could not be reached for comment, as of press time.
Elk Grove school district spokesperson James Tan told the Citizen that school officials and the district’s secondary education staff authorized the performance. When asked if student attendance to the assembly was mandatory, he replied, “students and teachers are expected to attend assemblies that take place during normal school hours.”
Parent Elda Ortiz told the school board that students should have been given the option to not attend the assembly.
“Christian students and those of other religions shouldn’t be forced to sit through a sexualized, drag queen protest performance,” she said. “Parents and students should have been warned and given the opportunity to opt-out…The goal was to be inclusive, right? Well, people of faith do not feel heard or respected when the school district takes it upon themselves to approve such performances.”
Tan provided the Citizen a copy of the email that the Pleasant Grove High administration sent to parents prior to the assembly. This message announced the expo and its morning assembly, but it did not mention the drag performance.
Pleasant Grove High’s principal, Taigan Keplinger issued a statement regarding concerns over the drag show. She noted that all of the multicultural assembly’s student performances were approved by administrators. Keplinger said that her school welcomes all students who “wish to share their culture with our school” to perform at future assemblies.
The principal noted that since their school is a part of a public school district then they must adhere to federal and state laws that require schools to allow students to access school activities in a “manner that is consistent with each student’s gender identity and gender expression.”
Keplinger concluded, “as a public school district, we are responsible for providing an educational environment that is safe and free from discrimination for all students, regardless of sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, and/or gender expression.”
The Citizen was unable to contact a GSA member for comment, as of press time.
