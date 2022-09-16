In a move that surprised many parents and educators late last month, Elk Grove Unified School District administrators transferred more than 30 special education workers to fill staff vacancies elsewhere in the district.
These affected employees are “inclusion specialists” or teachers who assist students with disabilities at a classroom or a learning center. The change to move the specialists out of the program and into teaching special education classes occurred nearly two months after the current school year started.
“Inclusion services will continue, but it will follow a different delivery model,” district spokesperson Xanthi Soriano told the Citizen.
A crowd of parents, students, and educators held a protest against this change, and several of them voiced their concerns during the Elk Grove school board’s Sept. 6 meeting.
“Was it ethical to yank all of those disadvantaged students from their classes and their caring teachers?” protestor Peter Sphar asked the trustees.
He called upon the board to have a “do-over” or change the district decision to transfer the specialists.
Parent Courtney Avozeva said that her son was called, “the poster child of inclusion.” She said that the sixth grader at Elitha Donner Elementary School progressed from being non-verbal in kindergarten to bring able to deliver the morning announcements at his school. Avozeva credited her son’s inclusion specialist for his success.
“(The specialist) advocated, taught, nurtured, and cared for him in ways I never could’ve dreamed of,” she said before crying. “We owe her everything.”
Jenice Ferraro, who also had a child who worked with inclusion specialists, addressed Superintendent Christopher Hoffman and recalled when she proudly told him about her son’s success in school.
“I’m heartbroken that three days later, I would now be the bearer of bad news when I had to tell my son to say goodbye to his inclusion specialists,” she said.
Trustees were legally prohibited from addressing the speakers since they spoke during the board meeting’s public comment period.
Concerns arose about the changes to the special education programming when district officials issued a letter to the special education staff on Aug. 29. This letter, which was written by the district’s human resources superintendent David Reilly, was posted online by Elk Grove Laguna Forums.
“We also recognize the emotional aspect of this for our staff as many have become closely connected to students and families,” the letter stated. “We realize that change can be difficult yet, at the same time, this change is necessary.”
The letter mentioned that the district started the current school year with vacancies in both general and special education classrooms and learning centers, while the number of students requiring special education services is rising.
In her speech to the school board at their Sept. 6 meeting, Danielle Woolstencraft said that she resigned from teaching in their school district and she noted her challenges of trying to educate special education students while receiving little district support. She mentioned the safety risks for special education students and staff.
“I myself have been hurt so much this past year on a nearly daily basis - I’ve been hit, punched, pinched,” Woolstencraft said. “Things need to be done to make these careers more sustainable, things need to be done to support all students.”
Rick Stancil, the president of the Elk Grove Education Association, told the school board that the removal of inclusion specialists has caused troubles for his teachers’ union members.
“We understand that the district management made the move because of many unfulfilled positions in many special education programs,” he said. “But in an attempt to solve one short-term problem, the action has created a multitude of other problems that may have more long-term consequences.”
The president elaborated on the impacts.
“This sudden change in programing and assignments has caused an incredible amount of anger and frustration for our members – it has left many members feeling devalued, non-essential, (and) unimportant through the poorly planned elimination of their positions,” he said.
Stancil called upon district officials to build a plan to attract, retain and develop Elk Grove Unified’s special education teachers.
At the end of the school board meeting, trustees voted to hold a public hearing on inclusion specialists at either their Sept. 20 meeting or as a special agenda item for next month. Soriano on Sept. 9 told the Citizen that the item will be included in the Sept. 20 board meeting’s agenda. Plans are to have district staff deliver a presentation on the inclusion specialist services and its future, as per Trustee Sean Yang’s request.
Hoffman briefly addressed the district’s situation with inclusion specialists later that night when he delivered his superintendent’s report.
“I do acknowledge the challenges we’re working through, regarding special education programming right now,” he told the school board. “I do look forward to continuing the work in making sure that we’re serving the students with the best of our ability every single day, and continue to work with our parents and our staff as we work through the process.”
The school board’s Sept. 20 meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at the Trigg Education Center, 9510 Elk Grove-Florin Road, Elk Grove.
