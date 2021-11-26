Two parents accuse a middle school principal and vice principal of racially discriminating against their African American daughter. They announced they were filing civil rights complaints during the Elk Grove Unified School District board’s Nov. 16 meeting.
“We will not stop and we will unleash everything we have until we’ve exhausted all means and measures in holding those accountable and fighting for justice for our daughter,” Heather Washington told the trustees.
She also accused the school board of attempting to protect the accused vice principal since her father is Elk Grove School Trustee Carmine Forcina.
The school board is legally prohibited from addressing speakers during their meeting’s public comment periods.
Heather and her husband, Charles previously earlier announced their allegations about Katherine Albiani Middle School’s administrators at the school board’s Oct. 5 meeting.
They stated that their 12-year-old child was forced to change her clothes for a physical education class outside in public view since she was banned from accessing the girls’ locker room and she could not use a crowded restroom. The student was accused of “looking around” the room before she was banned.
Her parents alleged that the administrators mishandled the case and mistreated their daughter. Heather also claimed that Principal Brie Bajar falsified a claim about her daughter making a sexual statement about a student. She mentioned that the principal was accompanied by a law enforcement officer when she met with her and her husband. Heather’s daughter later regained access to the locker room for her physical education class.
On Nov. 16, Heather said that nothing was done by the trustees and Superintendent Christopher Hoffman in response to her comments to them in October.
“Your specific refusal for a call to action on Oct. 5 only further shows that the board and you show no regard for another black child in our district,” she told Hoffman.
She announced that she submitted a request to the school district’s human resources department to terminate Bajar and Vice Principal Kristen Couchot.
The mother also said that she submitted complaints to agencies such as the U.S. Department of Justice’s Civil Rights division, the California Department of Credentialing, and the Office of Equal Opportunity.
“Each time you receive a complaint in the future, remember my daughter’s name,” Heather said.
During the board’s Nov. 16 meeting, another parent announced that her African American child was mistreated by authorities when they investigated a threat at Cosumnes Oaks High School on Oct. 29. Kesha Redmond said that her son was in his football attire when law enforcement officers escorted him out of class and investigated to see if he possessed a weapon. She said they were searching for a backpack and her son did not have one at the time. He did not fit the suspect’s profile, his mother said.
“I challenge everyone tonight to think about what’s going on in our community and how it affects our students, and more importantly, our black students,” Redmond said.
Trustee criticizes
district staff members
for response to parents
Later in the evening, two district staff members expressed empathy for the parents who spoke about their children being mistreated at school. They presented an update on the work of the district’s Race and Educational Equity program that works to improve school staff support for students of color.
Dr. Mathew Espinosa, the district’s educational equity director, remarked that the parents’ comments showed there is “so much urgency” in the district’s work to improve its student support.
“Real kids’ lives are being impacted each day, sometimes unpredictably,” he said. “In other words, I don’t know which school or which classroom I need to be in to prevent these things from happening. But certainly supporting each and every kid, as it matters, is so hard to balance as shifting an entire system that’s complex, diverse and large as ours, and that’s an ongoing struggle.”
Forcina criticized Espinosa’s comments.
“We need to support our children and their families, and schools need to be safe,” he said. “But when we make statements in support of comments that people make in public, and then immediately move to a position of accepting the statements as truth, we make a grievous error.”
The trustee clarified to Board President Beth Albiani that he was responding to Espinosa and not the parents who spoke during the public comment period.
Forcina later turned to Hoffman who sat next to him.
“When employees in a public session make comments that immediately question our administrative staff, that’s wrong and that needs to be resolved, and it needs to be resolved tomorrow.”
Forcina then looked at Espinosa.
“Shame on you, of all people,” he said.
Espinosa apologized and said that he did not know all of the details of the campus incidents, but he believed it was still fair to express empathy.
“I don’t know, maybe some of you do, but probably most of us don’t know all of the details of the individual situation, but it’s impossible not to hear the pain and to feel for that,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.