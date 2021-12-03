A parent on Nov. 22 circulated a letter to the Elk Grove Unified School District (EGUSD)’s board and superintendent to formally protest the state’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for middle and high school students.
The state is currently awaiting FDA approval before requiring K-12 school districts to enforce the mandate for eligible students. EGUSD spokesperson Xanthi Soriano told the Citizen last month that her staff does not anticipate the mandate to go into effect until next summer.
In her letter to Superintendent Christopher Hoffman and trustees, Mia Foster urged them to oppose the mandate. She is the mother of two elementary school students in the district.
“This would send a strong message to the governor, parents, and the surrounding schools in our community,” she wrote. “Our lawmakers need to be aware that we stand in solidarity with a growing number of districts who acknowledge that enforcement would be severely detrimental to schools, students, and staff.”
Foster called upon the school board to address the vaccine mandate and draft a protest resolution at their Dec. 14 meeting. Soriano did not respond to the Citizen’s inquiry about the board placing such an item on their meeting agenda, as of press time.
After Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the vaccine mandate on Oct. 1, Hoffman said in a press statement that his district will comply with the order.
“We are hopeful that vaccines will play a large role in moving us out of the pandemic,” he added in his Oct. 1 statement.
Foster addressed Hoffman’s remarks when she spoke to the school board during the public comment period at their Nov. 16 meeting.
“The school district issued a statement of compliance without regard to the impact this would have on parents and students of this school district,” she told them.
Foster said that she and her husband are fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine; however, he experienced a series of medical complications after his second dose. She said that her husband suffered from random cases of rapid heartbeats as well as dizziness and vision issues.
Foster said that she also heard from others who experienced similar symptoms after they were vaccinated.
“”This is not a conspiracy theory, it’s not political – this is very personal for us,” she said.
The parent emphasized she and her husband are not opposed to people getting vaccinations.
“We understand that everyone is just doing what they feel is best for their families right now, and we respect that,” she said.
Foster then directed her attention to the trustees.
“It’s important to remember that with your support of this mandate, you are now projecting your own privileges onto the rest of us, especially when it concerns our most vulnerable,” she said. “I do not want to see my children suffer adverse reactions to this vaccine like their father; it is simply a risk we will not take at this time.”
Trustees are legally prohibited from responding to speakers during their meeting’s public comment period.
In an interview with the Citizen, Foster said that she wants the district to not enforce the mandate out of respect for families’ medical freedom. She mentioned there are parents who already removed their children from Elk Grove Unified and are now homeschooling them.
In the event that the school district enforces the mandate, Foster said that she will homeschool her children or consider online classes for them.
She is not hopeful about the vaccine exemptions currently being offered to students.
“Depending on how this mandate goes, we may not be able to utilize this exemption,” Foster said.
The Sacramento City Unified School District is enforcing a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for eligible students, ages 12 and over, and officials gave them a Nov. 30 deadline to either show proof of vaccination or an exemption due to medical issues or personal belief. Those who are not vaccinated or who are exempt will have to undergo COVID-19 testing.
The governor in August ordered all K-12 school employees to either be vaccinated or regularly tested to prove they are COVID-negative by Oct. 15. Soriano told the Citizen that 84% of EGUSD contracted employees are fully vaccinated.
As of Nov. 19, Sacramento County public health staff reported that 57% of the county’s eligible residents, ages 12-19, were vaccinated against COVID. They stated that 186,793 doses were administrated to this age group.
