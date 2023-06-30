In 2008, Elk Grove High School’s boys basketball team won the then-Delta Valley Conference championship. Guys like Yemi Akilo, Ryan Pearson, Brandon Soohoo, Torrence Green and Kyron Brown led the Thundering Herd that season to a 20-9 record, 11-1 mark in conference play.
Their coach was Rudy Ortega Jr. He spent eight seasons as the boys basketball coach at the school where he also played football and basketball, and where his dad was a Spanish teacher and soccer coach.
Ortega and his wife then had two daughters, one in 2010 and another in 2013, and his focus was more on starting a family.
“Then, a friend of mine suggested I go through the administration credential program,” Ortega said. “He said it’s essentially the same as coaching, but you’re doing it at the school level.
That friend was Josh Crabtree, now the football coach at Pleasant Grove High School. He spent several years as an assistant principal at Toby Johnson Middle School after leaving Sheldon as its football coach.
Ortega took Crabtree’s advice and in 2019 was hired as an assistant principal at Florin High School. Three years later, he became that school’s principal.
In 2022, Elk Grove principal Eugene Christmas resigned to take a job in the Fresno area, leaving an opening at the Elk Grove Unified School District’s oldest high school. On July 1, Ortega will take over the post. He’s the first EG High alumnus to head his alma mater.
“I am just super-excited,” Ortega said. “This is something that was in the back of my mind when I got into administration, and it has come true.”
He’ll walk onto a school campus that is in the middle of its most radical building project since Elk Grove moved its high school campus to the corner of Elk Grove-Florin Road and Valley Oak Drive.
“In August we’re going to have a brand-new building, the first of two brand new buildings,” Ortega explained. “The only entrance is now on Valley Oak.”
This two-story, 46,000-square foot facility will contain English and social science classes. This Measure M-funded project cost $22.5 million to build, district spokesperson James Tan told the Citizen.
Ortega said the portable classrooms on the west side of campus are being removed this summer and construction on a building very much like the two-story structure along Elk Grove-Florin Road will begin at that same spot.
“By December 2024, we will have two two-story brand new buildings that will contain about 90 percent of our classrooms on campus,” Ortega said. “It’s going to be the nicest campus in this area.”
The school offices will be in the new west building and, essentially, the front of the school will be on the west side of the campus, accessed off Valley Oak Drive. The sports facilities will remain the same, he said, but a new floor will be installed in the Bill Cartwright Gym in the summer of 2024.
“We hope to upgrade our weight room facilities soon because that is quite old, too,” Ortega added.
News of Ortega’s appointment has been met with quite a bit of favor by faculty and staff at Elk Grove, especially the men for whom he played sports; former football coach Dave Hoskins, who is now retired, and former basketball coach Todd Reiswig, who is still teaching math and statistics at the school.
“When I got the job they both emailed me separately saying, ‘Even though you are now my boss, I’m still going to make you run,’” Ortega quipped.
He says he will be a very visible principal to his students, parents and staff.
“I feel like it’s the same ideas, the same principles I was trying to do as basketball coach,” Ortega said. “The only difference is we’re doing it at the school, and we don’t have game days. I believe in service, and I believe our role is to be here to serve our community. Parents are an integral piece in education. Our job is to figure out what our parents need and to support along their journey because in the end parents care. They care about their kids and it’s our job to do what we can to serve our community.”
News editor Cameron Macdonald contributed to this story.
