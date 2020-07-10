Editor’s note: The following is a rebuttal to Elk Grove City Council Member Stephanie Nguyen’s June 26 op-ed, “Measure A is an Investment in Elk Grove’s Future.”
There is always a minimum of two sides to every issue, and whether taxpayers should approve Measure A, a proposed half-percent sales tax increase is no exception.
In her op-ed published in the Citizen’s June 26 issue, Elk Grove City Council Member Stephanie Nguyen lays out a comprehensive argument of why Measure A should be approved. I would like to offer another side to the issue for Elk Grove voters to consider.
In her opening comments, Nguyen states: “When it comes to the quality of our transportation infrastructure we have made important gains in maintaining the condition of our roads and investing in key interchanges, bus service, bike lanes, and walking trails. However, it is also clear that if we don’t make new and major transportation investments, we will risk losing the gains we have made, embarking on a downward slide toward continuing disrepair.”
In response, the city of Elk Grove has not made important gains in maintaining its infrastructure and is in fact, falling further behind each year. The city’s own staff warned that the condition of its roadways was worsening and that the city was not allocating sufficient funds to avoid worsening conditions.
It is time for the city to commit to a policy of prioritizing sufficient funds towards infrastructure maintenance, and to evaluate whether the impact fees on new development sufficiently cover the actual impact cost - not to subtly threaten to let road maintenance fall further behind if you don’t vote yes on Measure A.
In her op-ed, Nguyen provides a list of tasks that will be accomplished if Measure A is approved, with “hot button” promises of reduced congestion on Laguna and Elk Grove boulevards, and Bond Road. At best, the promise list is disingenuous because the largest chunk of Measure A money in Elk Grove will go towards completing the new Connector Project at Kammerer and Grant Line roads, which voters will be led to believe will serve as a congestion relief for those other congested roads.
In fact, the Connector will be a 4-lane artery to support sprawling new residential subdivisions and shopping centers between El Dorado Hills and Elk Grove to Interstate-5. In fact, new subdivisions are already popping up along that route, and the plan calls for 20-30 new signal lights and painted bike lanes right on the highway. How long before this “congestion-reliever” connector becomes the source of congestion itself?
I am not anti-economic development, anti-growth, or anti-anything else. I just ask that our elected representatives adopt fiscal policies that are fair, support smart growth, and place the responsibility of impact mitigation on the development that is creating the impacts.
Let’s maintain what we already have and are paying our taxes for.
Lynn Wheat is a candidate in the Elk Grove City Council’s District 3 election.
