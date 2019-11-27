Onward to the championships

Elk Grove running back Damian Allen stiff-arms Cosumnes Oaks linebacker Jared Patterson on a run in the first quarter of their playoff game at Cosumnes Oaks High School on Nov. 22. The Elk Grove Thundering Herd is now on their way to the Division II championships against Whitney this Friday. Fellow local team, the Monterey Trail Mustangs will be in the Division I championship on Nov. 30. Check out this issue’s sports issue for our postseason coverage of the high school football postseason.
