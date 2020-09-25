Online meetings to be held on park maintenance

The Cosumnes Community Services District (CSD)’s parks staff is hosting a series of online neighborhood meetings to address park maintenance funding.
They currently have shortfalls in maintenance funding for three areas in the West Vineyard, Laguna West, and Central Elk Grove areas. Maintenance is supported by annual Landscape and Lighting assessment fees paid by property owners in Elk Grove.
Residents are invited to the online meetings where they can learn how the maintenance funding system works and the current status of funding for their neighborhood’s parks.
The CSD’s first meeting will concern the West Vineyard area and will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 27.
Future meetings: Central Elk Grove (Oct. 8), West Laguna (Oct. 18), West Vineyard (Oct. 29), Central Elk Grove (Nov. 1), and West Laguna (Nov. 19).
To access the meetings, preregister by visiting the CSD’s website, www.YourCSD.com. That website also has a map of the CSD’s Benefit Zone system.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.