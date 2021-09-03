Two unknown suspects shot and wounded a person during an assault on three people in Laguna during the early evening of Aug. 29. The Elk Grove police reported that the gunshot victim was hospitalized for non-life-threatening injuries.
This incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. at the 8800 block of Lewis Stein Road.
Elk Grove police spokesperson Hannah Gray reported that officers arrived at the scene and found the gunshot victim after the suspects fled in an unknown direction. Two people were also injured, she said.
Authorities did not disclose details of the suspects’ descriptions and what prompted the shooting.
“At this time, this is an active and ongoing investigation,” Gray told the Citizen on Aug. 30.
Readers with information about the assault can contact the Elk Grove police at (916) 714-5115.
